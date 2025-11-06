Following the launch of Pokémon Legends Z-A in October, Game Freak has now rolled out Version 1.0.2.

According to the Japanese website for the game, it contains multiple bug fixes and also makes some adjustments to ranked battles. Here's the full rundown courtesy of a rough translation, and if English patch notes are shared, we'll update this post.

Pokémon Legends Z-A - Version 1.0.2 (6th November 2025)

Fixes for the following bugs:

If you never open the box screen after the box runs out before the first runaway Mega Shinka battle, you will definitely fail to catch the Pokémon. Also, if you proceed with a side mission where you can obtain a Pokémon in that state, you will not be able to obtain it and it will be completed.

In some side missions, if day and night switch at the same time as the move hits the target to be hit, you will not be able to hit the move after that, and the side mission will not be able to proceed.

In a trainer battle, when the opposing trainer changes a Pokémon, if a player plays Mega Shinka at the same time, the opponent's trainer will not play the Pokémon and will be unable to proceed.

Fixed some other issues.

Ranked Battles Balance Adjustments

Adjust the points that can be earned according to the ranking so that the points do not drop depending on the result of the game.

Some battle rewards that can be received for each match have been added or increased.

*The latest updated data is required to play online elements.

*Not compatible with local communication with previous versions. Please match the version of the update data with the person you are playing with.

If we hear anything else about this update, we'll let you know. In case you missed it, The Pokémon Company has also announced it will be sharing some news about the upcoming DLC Mega Dimension later today.

You can find out more about the new Legends game in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: