With three weeks to go until the Mega Dimension DLC drops, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has unveiled its next brand new Mega Evolution, and this time it's a Mythical Pokémon getting an upgrade.

Zeraora was first introduced in Pokémon Ultra Sun & Ultra Moon, way back in Gen VII, and its Mega form makes a few subtle changes to its original design.

Its mostly-yellow fur has turned black, and there's now a lot more blue on its knees, head, and chest. its blue tuft on its head has turned to something resembling a horn, and it has a few blue spikes across its body in general. And, lastly, it now has two ponytail-like features instead of one.

It's definitely one of the lighter Mega Evolutions we've seen so far, especially compared to Mega Chimecho, but hey! The Thunderclap Pokémon has its fans.

According to the Pokédex, "The electric energy it stores in its body is equivalent to ten bolts of lightning. Protrusions on its forehead, chest, back, and the backs of its hands are where the electric energy is particularly concentrated."

We'll be getting one more Mega Dimension update in two more weeks (2nd December), which will likely be another Mega Evolution. Stay tuned until then!

What do you think of Mega Zeraora? What 'mon do you want to see go Mega? Let us know in the comments.