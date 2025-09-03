Since launch, the Switch 2 library has steadily grown to include a bunch of all-time classics alongside new exclusives. And as it expands further, you'll see more and more devs enticing you to try before you buy with a downloadable demo.
In this Switch 2 demos guide, we've listed every Switch 2 game with a downloadable demo on the eShop.
Switch 2 Game Demos - Full List
We'll be keeping this list up to date, so feel free to check back anytime to see new Switch 2 demos on the eShop.
That's enough ado. Here's every Switch 2 game with a demo, listed in alphabetical order.
- Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Switch 2
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2
- Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2
- Wild Hearts S Switch 2
Switch 2 Demos FAQ
In this section, we'll answer any demo-related Switch 2 questions that come up.
Doesn't Mina the Hollower have a Switch 2 demo?
Yacht Club Games' Mina the Hollower has a timed demo, yes, although it's no longer available on the eShop at the time of writing. We'll add it to the list if it reappears, though.
This Switch 2 demos list should be 100% correct at all times, but let us know if there's something missing and we'll get it added pronto.