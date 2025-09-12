Square Enix has announced that Octopath Traveler 0 digital pre-orders are now live on the Nintendo eShop for both Switch 1 and Switch 2.

Octopath Traveler 0, as you'll doubtless be aware, takes the series back in time for a new story that features a fully-customisable protagonist, larger party sizes, town-building and, of course, the good old turned-based scraps and high drama we all show up for in the first place.

The game is available in both standard and deluxe editions on the eShop, with the standard coming in at £49.99/$49.99 whilst that fancier version will set you back £54.99/$59.99 (or whatever that equates to where you are). The digital deluxe version nets you the game and the following extras for your coin:

■ Contents of the Digital Deluxe Version 1. OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 Base Game

2. Deluxe Travel Provisions ▼ Action Skills

- Triple Strike Mastery

- SP Saver Mastery

- Extra JP Mastery ▼ Consumable Items: 8 Types of Nuts (M)

- Fortifying Nut (M)

- Magic Nut (M)

- Tough Nut (M)

- Resistant Nut (M)

- Light Nut (M)

- Critical Nut (M)

- Sharp Nut (M)

- Slippery Nut (M) ▼ Town Decorations: Festive Decoration Designs

- Table with Roasted Chicken

- Festive Arch

- Large Festive Arch

- Festive Flag

- Grand Vase 3. Digital Art Book

On the game's eShop page, there's also confirmation that Switch 1 and Switch 2 save info is transferable, so that's great news! However, it also confirms that there's no upgrade path available between both versions.

On Switch, Octopath Traveler 0, as noted over on the game's official website, will run at 720p and up to 30fps, whilst Switch 2 players get 1080p/60fps. So, make sure you get the version you know you're gonna stick with.

Here's a selection of images from the eShop page to compare and contrast Switch 1 and 2. It's not too hard to see the drop in resolution, but otherwise both versions are looking tasty!

Looking forward to Octopath Traveler 0? Let us know in the comments!