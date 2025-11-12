In case you missed it, Square Enix is releasing Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined on the Switch and Switch 2 next February.

During Sony's State of Play broadcast earlier on, the team behind this reimagined release shared a new "follow-up trailer", briefly highlighting the journey ahead for the party of heroes. Fans also got a glimpse of - spoiler alert - Kiefer as an adult, who you'll be reunited with on your adventures.

Here's an official description about Kiefer's return as an adult:

While the core elements from the original remain, #DragonQuest VII Reimagined offers streamlined progression, fuller character development, and new storylines...

You'll run into an older looking Kiefer during your adventure to the Rucker region of the past. Your party will sneak into Rucker Castle at night to help him. Don't let the guards spot you! If they do, don't worry — Kiefer has honed his skills and will support you in battle. Perhaps you'll get to fight alongside Kiefer again elsewhere...

Following the release of this trailer, Square Enix has also gone into a bit more detail about the additional content and new locations in the game. To unlock these areas, you'll need to collect "fragments of broken stone tablets, fit them together, and place them on a pedestal of the same color".

You'll do this at The Shrine of Mysteries, which is located on the island your party calls home. Each stone tablet will lead to a different location with its own problems to solve. As you help out locals, you'll transform the world, with new islands appearing out of nowhere.