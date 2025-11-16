Nintendo has been working to improve Switch game compatibility on the Switch 2, and following a new system firmware update earlier this week, multiple fixes have been rolled out.

Apart from a fix for Xenoblade Chronicles X, many other titles are now fully functioning on Nintendo's new hybrid system. Here's the list, courtesy of Nintendo Everything:

Compatibility fixes

Nintendo has also reportedly identified issues with some third-party titles, which will hopefully be resolved in time:

Game progression issues

Sound not playing (TV Mode)

Since the release of system update (Version 21.0.0), there are also reports of some titles crashing on Switch 2. This includes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Crypt of the NecroDancer.

