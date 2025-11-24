Nintendo's weekly maintenance schedule has been released, and weirdly, the only console getting any love this week is the Nintendo 3DS.
Reported on by Nintendo Everything, the Nintendo 3DS's available network services will be down between 3pm PST to 4:30pm PST today, 24th November 2025.
Of course, that might sound a little confusing given that online servers for the 3DS and Wii U shut down over a year ago. But many people still play their 3DS's, and you can redownload games off of the eShop on the system.
So any maintenance that takes place today is likely just to iron out a few kinks Nintendo discovered. For when this takes place in your timezone, here's a handy list (expect it to run about 1hr 30mins)
- North America: 3pm PST / 4pm MST / 5pm CST / 6pm EST
- UK/Ire: 11pm GMT
- Europe: 12am (Tue) CET / 1am (Tue) EET
- Asia/Oceania: 8am (Tue) JST / 7am (Tue) AWST / 10am (Tue) AEDT
Will that stop people worrying? Probably not, as evidenced on Reddit. Nintendo isn't going to just pull the plug without saying anything. Plus, the Big N performed maintenance on Nintendo Network ID as recently as October. The company is always doing something with older software.
Essentially, this is business as usual. You probably just won't be able to download 3DS games for a couple of hours.
Are you still using your 3DS? Let us know what you think of this maintenance in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.jp, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 33
I imagine it's probably just that they discovered some hole in security that needs addressing, wouldn't be the first time.
Probably nothing super big, is my guess. Still interesting that they're doing this for the 3DS though, all these years later 😊.
Oh dear, as long as they don't close the Pokemon Bank! I still have a shiny celebi to catch! (yes, still...)
I mean, I can't redownload my 3DS games at all, at least without changing the linked Switch account's region back to Europe.😅 And the only ones to redownload (outside long uninstalled double-dips like Xenoblade, VLR or RE Revelations) are a couple match-threes and item finder mysteries IIRC.
Gotta make sure the ultra-stable 3DS still one-ups the Switch family, it seems.
I know it's only because the 3DS peaked during a portion of my life where time moved fast and I had little time for gaming, but I wish the 3DS lasted longer than it did. I've revisited the console and its library this year and it's been a joy to play many of these games for the first time, but I regret not being around for the hype and excitement of the handheld's heyday.
Huh… Weird… Wonder why?
Ah good ol 3DS. Still got my launch system but I've been thinking of picking up a new 2DS XL. My hands are just too big for the tiny thing and it's quite wore out at this point. Yeah the switch almost makes it redundant at this point but still love my 3DS and play it regularly!
Finally, they will give us the street pass puzzle pieces that are missing!
I heckin love my 3DS, play it all the time, but I'll never download another update from them for... Reasons.
the last 3DS game I played was Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D. I played it around the time Donkey Kong Country Returns HD released on Switch - the release of the new version reminded me I never actually played the one I already had, so I decided to just do it. It also helped that the Switch version was receiving some criticism for its loading times, so it felt extra appropriate to stick to the older version, haha.
I don't plan to retire my 3DS. I've got plenty of games in my backlog, many of which are 3DS games. I'll get around to them all at some point. ... hopefully.
Probably related to the new Nintendo app that tracks gaming time even for 3DS and Wii U games. It’s just a network maintenance not a system update so I don’t think it’s gonna be related to « unofficial private gaming preservation » 😏😏
@charliecarrot despite being two years shorter than the Switch time as the main console for me it felt almost the same amount. Probably because the 3DS life was in my 20’s vs the Switch in my late 20’s - mid 30’s.
By the time the Switch 2 lifespan ends I will be in my 40’s and that’s really depressing.
Gotta make sure all those homebrew loopholes are patched up, eh Nintendo?
@Sindayl I am not sure it is related to that. For 3DS and WiiU it only tracks time until February 2020
@Krlozgod hence why, maybe
I play my 3DS very often, that is several times a week. But I disabled internet on mine, there’s no need for it because all my games are physical.
Oh no! Now I won't be able to get online during that time! Thanks Nintendo! /s
@Truegamer79 I have a grip for my new 3ds xl as it's the only comfortable way to use the dpad for me. Have you tried one of these?
Plot twist: Nintendo is secretly preparing a place for a 3DS successor in the case if the Switch 2 is losing consumer's interest.
An old horse needs a stable too!
Wasn’t they going to update their list of games on the iPhone????? Maybe it had something to do with that.
They’ll make you smile when they say wahoo
But modders beware, ‘cause they’re after you!
Hopefully if it is an update, they add themes and folders. Oh wait, wrong console.
… why do I feel like whatever they’re doing will be bad? Lol. Seems sus.
@Sindayl hopefully you are right.
I was on Mario Kart 7 at the weekend when the other options were unavailable to me. Still good.
nice job, everyone who immediately assumed this was prep for an update to mess with homebrew stuff again.
the 3ds hasn't had any system updates since 2023. the 3ds, in fact, is so dead that repairs are effectively over at this point.
just stop, please
3DS still lives baby.
New New 3DS confirmed
Hopefully it will be fixed very soon.
They're going to reopen the 3DS eShop, but you have to pay $80 first.
It's obviously to allow the 3DS to be used as a Switch/Switch 2 controller, finally giving the hybrid systems some Wii U GamePad-like features.
