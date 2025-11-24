Nintendo's weekly maintenance schedule has been released, and weirdly, the only console getting any love this week is the Nintendo 3DS.

Reported on by Nintendo Everything, the Nintendo 3DS's available network services will be down between 3pm PST to 4:30pm PST today, 24th November 2025.

Of course, that might sound a little confusing given that online servers for the 3DS and Wii U shut down over a year ago. But many people still play their 3DS's, and you can redownload games off of the eShop on the system.

So any maintenance that takes place today is likely just to iron out a few kinks Nintendo discovered. For when this takes place in your timezone, here's a handy list (expect it to run about 1hr 30mins)

North America: 3pm PST / 4pm MST / 5pm CST / 6pm EST

3pm PST / 4pm MST / 5pm CST / 6pm EST UK/Ire: 11pm GMT

11pm GMT Europe: 12am (Tue) CET / 1am (Tue) EET

12am (Tue) CET / 1am (Tue) EET Asia/Oceania: 8am (Tue) JST / 7am (Tue) AWST / 10am (Tue) AEDT

Will that stop people worrying? Probably not, as evidenced on Reddit. Nintendo isn't going to just pull the plug without saying anything. Plus, the Big N performed maintenance on Nintendo Network ID as recently as October. The company is always doing something with older software.

Essentially, this is business as usual. You probably just won't be able to download 3DS games for a couple of hours.

Are you still using your 3DS? Let us know what you think of this maintenance in the comments.