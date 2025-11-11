Nintendo released a firmware update for the Switch and Switch 2 earlier today, and as you might have seen in the patch notes, there's quite a bit to unpack.

In case you missed it, this update actually rolls out a new patch for the Pro Controller 2. If this update isn't automatically applied, once you've updated the system firmware to Version 21.0.0, head over to the System Settings from the HOME Menu and navigate to Controllers & Accessories.

From here, you'll be able to update your controllers, and your Pro Controller 2 will download and apply the update. This latest update is tied to the "Audio" and the ability to swap between "Stable" and "Low Latency". Here's the full rundown:

The following updates have been made in Audio in System Settings : The ability to change the audio mode for a wirelessly connected Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was added. “Stable” or “Low Latency” can be selected. "Low Latency" will reduce audio latency when compared to “Stable” but may be more subject to interference in some wireless environments.

in :

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

If you want to find out what else has been updated on the Switch 2, check out our full patch notes post: