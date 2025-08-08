Earlier today, Nintendo announced it was releasing a new range of Mario-themed products, and while it is marketed towards parents and children, the 'wood block' sets on the way will actually double as amiibo figures.

Along with the news, it's shared multiple photos of this new range made up of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi and various items from the Mushroom Kingdom (including Stars, Fire Flowers, and even a music block). We've also got the dimensions, with the Mario block 8cm in height.

"Characters such as Mario and Luigi, along with well-known items from the Super Mario series will be available as wooden blocks. These pieces are all made in sizes and weights that are easy for young children to hold and play with. Each character blocks can also be used as an amiibo figure of the relevant character in compatible games."

Once again, the small three piece set will be priced at 2,980 yen and the 30 piece set will cost 19,980 yen – with both releasing in Japan on 26th August 2025. This is part of a wider range of Mario products, which will be launching outside of Japan at the beginning of 2026.

A new Super Mario-themed smartphone and Switch app titled 'Hello, Mario!' has also been announced and arrives this month.