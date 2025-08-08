Nintendo today announced a whole range of themed products as part of its new 'My Mario' campaign for parents and children. Apart from a new smartphone and Switch app as well as wooden amiibo blocks, it's also announced a bunch of other stuff.

This includes products like clothing, rattles, tableware and much more! Here's a look at some of the plush, toys, and other items on the way. This is all scheduled to arrive on 26th August 2025 in Japan, and these new Super Mario products will be made available outside of this location early next year.

Plush, Rattles

Clothing

Backpack, Tableware

These products will once again be joined by items like an interactive board book and wooden play blocks, which include amiibo functionality.