Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be arriving alongside a new free Ver. 3.0 update on 15th January.

The Switch 2 Edition includes all sorts of new features to make the most of the new console. There's Mouse Mode integration for improved home layout and clothing design, a Megaphone item so you can call out your Villagers' names, improved visuals and frame rate, Camera and GameChat opportunities and more.

Those already with the Switch 1 version (and that means... everyone) will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an Upgrade Pack for $4.99. If you're one of the few who haven't played it on the older console, or can pick up the Switch 2 Edition (digital or physical) for $64.99.

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Here are some snaps so you can see it in action:

The free update, meanwhile, is an especially beefy one. Ver. 3.0 packs in a new resort hotel run by Kapp'n and his family for you to decorate as you please, expanded home storage (5,000 items beefed up to 9,000!), Sonny Resetti arrives to provide a clean-up service, a dream 'Slumber Island' for you to start afresh and edit with your friends, additional amiibo functionality, and collaborations with retro Nintendo, LEGO, Zelda and Splatoon.

Phew... we need a breather after that!

We still have a little while to wait before both the update and Switch 2 Edition officially wash up on our shores, but gosh, are we excited!

What do you make of all this Animal Crossing news? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

If you haven't caught it yet, watch the new trailer along with our lovely video producer Felix!