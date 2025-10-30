Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be arriving alongside a new free Ver. 3.0 update on 15th January.

The Switch 2 Edition includes all sorts of new features to make the most of the new console. There's Mouse Mode integration for improved home layout and clothing design, a Megaphone item so you can call out your Villagers' names, improved visuals and frame rate, Camera and GameChat opportunities and more.

Those already with the Switch 1 version (and that means... everyone) will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an Upgrade Pack for $4.99. If you're one of the few who haven't played it on the older console, or can pick up the Switch 2 Edition (digital or physical) for $64.99.

Here are some snaps so you can see it in action:

The free update, meanwhile, is an especially beefy one. Ver. 3.0 packs in a new resort hotel run by Kapp'n and his family for you to decorate as you please, expanded home storage (5,000 items beefed up to 9,000!), Sonny Resetti arrives to provide a clean-up service, a dream 'Slumber Island' for you to start afresh and edit with your friends, additional amiibo functionality, and collaborations with retro Nintendo, LEGO, Zelda and Splatoon.

Phew... we need a breather after that!

We still have a little while to wait before both the update and Switch 2 Edition officially wash up on our shores, but gosh, are we excited!

What do you make of all this Animal Crossing news? Let us know in the comments.