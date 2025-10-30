Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be arriving alongside a new free Ver. 3.0 update on 15th January.
The Switch 2 Edition includes all sorts of new features to make the most of the new console. There's Mouse Mode integration for improved home layout and clothing design, a Megaphone item so you can call out your Villagers' names, improved visuals and frame rate, Camera and GameChat opportunities and more.
Those already with the Switch 1 version (and that means... everyone) will be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition by purchasing an Upgrade Pack for $4.99. If you're one of the few who haven't played it on the older console, or can pick up the Switch 2 Edition (digital or physical) for $64.99.
Here are some snaps so you can see it in action:
The free update, meanwhile, is an especially beefy one. Ver. 3.0 packs in a new resort hotel run by Kapp'n and his family for you to decorate as you please, expanded home storage (5,000 items beefed up to 9,000!), Sonny Resetti arrives to provide a clean-up service, a dream 'Slumber Island' for you to start afresh and edit with your friends, additional amiibo functionality, and collaborations with retro Nintendo, LEGO, Zelda and Splatoon.
Phew... we need a breather after that!
We still have a little while to wait before both the update and Switch 2 Edition officially wash up on our shores, but gosh, are we excited!
What do you make of all this Animal Crossing news? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 115
FINALLY! The content drought is over. We are so back, AC fans.
Yeesh, I know it's a month of spooky but don't jumpscare me like that Nintendo
All that I've learned is that we can no longer expect Directs when Nintendo can now be consistently making these announcements out of the complete blue
@Waluigi451 still hoping for a new game but I think Nintendo did this to hold everyone over until they are ready to launch the next game.
This update will get me back into the game
2021: “v2.0 will be the final content update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”
2025: “sike”
Um… this looks absolutely incredible. The amiibo functionality looks worthwhile, the graphics upgrade and megaphone look nice, and all the new items look amazing! The hotel seems exactly like the happy home thing though, and the slumber island seems a little weird. But I’ll definitely be picking up the Switch 2 edition and playing the new update. It’s out two days before my birthday!
Guess we're not getting the next one in 2026 then, and probably not even 2027.
@Fighting_Game_Loser honestly I'd prefer this.
@Fighting_Game_Loser Think that’s why they are so keen to push the Nintendo Today app. Allows them to shadow drop announcements like this whenever they are ready instead of waiting for the three Directs a year they do.
Well.... guess Amiibo have made a wild return this console generation. Resident Evil getting amiibo and Animal Crossing getting new Amiibo support
the upgrade pack is $5
also, there is no mention of an improved frame rate so I don't know why the article says that
@Anti-Matter this will maybe be of interest to you
Yeah, we're definitely not getting a new one next year. A tease maybe, but definitely not a release.
When I saw this trailer, I was like... "WHOOOOOOAH!"
Guess who's returning to the game now, lol. Answer: me. 🤣
I'm happy that Nintendo is upgrading existing games for the new system, but I'm also a little let down thinking that it looks like they are just going to be happy re-releasing old stuff with a new coat of paint. I'd prefer new stuff.
Welp, getting this for sure. Now it's time to start my island again because it takes a lot of time...
Seems like this will also bring a lot of others back into the game. Should be fun to play online with friends. Especially on NS2.
I wonder how long we’ll have to wait for the next game then, I was hoping for one soon
UH OH! LOOKS LIKE I’M GOING TO PLAY THIS GAME FOR MONTHS ON END AGAIN
I've never played an Animal Crossing game before but i might have to give it a try now that it will be out on Switch 2.
HOLD ON IS YUNOBO GOING TO BE IN NEW HORIZONS!?!?
One little nitpick is the retro consoles just playing a game off NSO with a subscription doesn’t quite have the same magic as when they included retro games in other installments haha. Still fun to collect those systems, though.
Very interesting!
One of the games I was surprised didn't get a free update but at presumably £7.99, I'll bite.
EDIT: Apparently it's like £4.29 which is great, heck I may even pre-order that!
Love the addition of all the retro consoles, my nerd room will finally be complete!!
The hotel thing is also interesing as that seems to be a scaled back version of the paid Happy Home Paradise DLC.
Hm. I worry that this will become a PS5 situation where tiny upgrades become a substitute for new games. By now they should really have been working on the next game for a good while.
@Sylamp Whoa, where are you getting that $5 figure? That's pretty nice if true.
Love to hear it for those still playing New Horizons to this day on Switch and even more so on Switch 2 - looking forward to checking these additions myself when I replay New Horizons (in this case certainly not before doing so for my channel whenever the time for it comes considering that you can't have more than an island on a system)!
@LastFootnote it’s on the eshop. $5 USD confirmed.
And with this, they won't need to release a new Animal Crossing until 2030...
So, this means a new Animal Crossing is a long ways off, right? I'm kinda bummed out to be honest. Although the update looks good! I'll probably revisit my island after years of abandonment.
Well there's the January game, but why only Tears and 3 villagers? Why not bring over the rest of the crossover characters from Welcome Amiibo?
Why not bring over Puzzle League? Where's the Panel de Pon mode, EPD5?
ka-chink
Where is it?
On one side, I’m happy that we’re getting another Switch 2 Edition (and honestly I wish we had more), but at the same time I’m sad that a new Animal Crossing will likely take a few years yet given the timing of this release.
Well, it’s time for a new island!
@AgentGuapo Wait... are you saying... Nintendo made a paid update for their number 2 grossing IP... and DIDN'T overcharge for it?!
I never got on with New Horizons for some reason. I played it for a couple of weeks and didn't touch it again. I'll definitely be checking this update out though, as it offers enough bells and whistles to differentiate it from previous iterations. Saying that, I really don't see the Switch 2 getting a new entry in the series after this.
@Zeebor15 I have mixed feelings. Love the new Nintendo/lego themed items and the dream collaboration island seems like it could be fun with GameChat! Designing in mouse mode seems like it could be enjoyable too.
But the Kapp'n island seems like a total rehash of the Happy Home DLC where they could've brought back the minigame island or done something more unique and what have they done to Mr Resetti's firey personality?! No 60fps in the Switch 2 version is a bit of a bummer too. I know it's not essential in a game like this, but the added smoothness of the first GameCube Animal Crossing than ran at 60fps was really nice. I hope the next game has it.
@AmplifyMJ
Thanks for the news about Switch 2 version ACNH.
Well, well, well...
The megaphone update stings somewhat. I've been running around my Island for 5 years looking high and low for people and wanting to holla them out of hiding. 'Better late than never' doesn't quite express what I'm feeling.
Nevertheless, it's nice to see an update after all this time, and the collabs look fun. AC:NH Link looks irresistible, as does the Splatoon stuff.
I’m guessing this means a brand new Animal Crossing for Switch 2 isn’t on the horizon anytime soon (no pun intended).
Okay, that's it!
I have to get Switch 2 version of ACNH!
This is really huge deal for me as I can sink into another thousand hours again.
I hope EVERY Nintendo themed amiibo villager returns and that those 4 new ones aren’t the only ones.
Yes! Animal Crossing Switch 2 upgrade.. Looking great, QoL features, and a free big update! I can't wait
Can we talk Nintendo Life, or any really super nice person 😁 into laying out all the particulars, since the last few gens of gaming suck (from a poor consumer perspective) at updates and dlc.
Does ACNH on Switch update to 3.0 or only the Switch 2 version update gets 3.0 after paying for it?
Do we need to have purchased the ACNH HHP dlc to be able to upgrade to 3.0?
I feel like I may be making this more difficult than it is.😝
Switch -
ACNH
ACNH HHP dlc $25
Free update?
3.0 paid update?
Switch 2 -
ACNH $60 base game
$5 upgrade pack
3.0
Does Switch 2 edition REQUIRE having spent $25 on HHP dlc?
I played ACNH for like 1,000 hours during the pandemic. Had my fill. Never bought the dlc. But I do have a Switch 2 so maybe...
I’ve been thinking the earliest we would see a new Animal Crossing was 2027. This supports that theory. Hoping for March 2027, but November 2027 could be just as likely, even if they throw us right into the Winter season.
@user0 That's what I was thinking! Wouldn't it have been better just to make a new one and sell that bugger for 80 bucks?!
This looks neat and all, but I don’t think it’s going to tempt me back to my island. I would have much, much preferred a dedicated Switch 2 Animal Crossing, a completely fresh experience.
If the upgrade pack is cheap, I might pick it up.
Surely if it's £4 to upgrade to the NS2 edition, it wouldn't hurt to make it free for Expansion Pack members.
I haven't touched my island since 2022... must be in a right mess now. Or left alone the residents have created a perfect society - either way, excited to find out!
If a revised physical release surfaces and it doesn't include the DLC, then that'll be such a monumentally 🍆 move from Nintendo.
Wow, UK Switch 2 upgrade is only £4.19!
So if you update to Switch 2 version, wonder if the game cease to work on Switch 1, or will the non-Switch 2 specific additions also be on the Switch 1?....
The wealth of new content looks great, though all on the "doll-house" aspect of the game and primarily just adding new furniture and places to decorate. When you look at it critically, there's not really many new activities to do, just upgrades to existing activities.
Tulin and Mineru being villagers is hilarious though. I thought they were going to mention Epona, Wolf Link, and Ganon as returning villagers if you scan their amiibo, though.
Paying to use the mouse... At least they are not charging extra to use the pro controller that I bought.
@LoroTalby That's what I've been thinking as well as it's a bit of a waste of the series' potential to release it too close to launch. Perfect game to bring new life into the system once the sales start to drop off a bit.
@techdude Switch 2 versions of the game won't work on Switch. But the Switch version will stil work on Switch even if you have the upgrade.
The 3.0.0 update will work on both.
Don't really care about 4k 30fps myself (I use my Switch 2 exclusively with my monitor that is 1440p anyhow)
Still nice to see, but I hope they add a 1080p/1440p 60fps mode, that would make the experience much nicer honestly.
@Zeebor15 they were giving away updates that added the features in this switch 2 edition for free when the switch 2 came out so idk about not overcharging lol
@nessisonett Except that Switch 2 already has as many (if not more if you include certain rereleases like this Wikipedia category does) exclusives mostly by Nintendo released or announced for it during its first year as PS5 ones (according to this Wikipedia category unless you count indies if not straight up shovelware titles lacking coverage like in this other one) after all these years - I can see where you're coming from and I doubt we'll see new games in the series that got Switch 2 Editions immediately after those, but luckily overall Nintendo are definitely not making the same mistake as Sony and even more so Microsoft when it comes to exclusives!
Really would rather have a new game… all this is going to do is push back the possibility of getting a new AC game anytime soon. ACNH brought some good new features like being able to decorate outside of the house, more interior decorating options, etc as well as diy crafting. These elements I would like to see migrated to a new AC game because these features aside ACNH is still the inferior AC game compared to New Leaf.
Nintendo buried the headline. They have added multiple builds with crafting!!! 😊❤️
@Fighting_Game_Loser I think Directs are staying, but they'll be moving these smaller reveals to the app. Leaves the Direct open for actual reveals for new games and such.
A video with 30 fps is telling…
Yay, I was waiting for a Switch 2 upgrade!
Edit; Woah, I expected the hotel years ago. Guess I finally got it.
Nice that Resetti has a more relaxed job. He deserves it. (Though I wish he was given a deeper voice.)
Not huge on them just rehashing content from the previous PAID update for free now. Could they really not have just worked in a tortimer island type mode to the hotel instead of another decorating minigame? We’re already getting the dream island in this update which actually serves to add something new, so why more decorating again. Would’ve been nice to see some upgrade to the shops too considering how small the nook’s cranny is in this game.
@TrogdorTheBurninator
The mouse controls only appear to be a reimplementation of the touch screen controls anyway, so you're not losing much.
I'm surprised I'm not seeing any complaints about the frame rate remaining 30 FPS, but considering the local and online multiplayer with the Switch 1 version, it was probably unavoidable due to logic or engine implementation.
Now bring on the Switch 2 Edition of Smash Ultimate!
@rjejr The video says that the 3.0 update is free for everyone on both systems and I don’t imagine the HH update is tied to it in any way. It looks like the only thing the five dollars gets you on Switch 2 is a resolution bump, megaphone and mouse controls.
We. Are. SO BACK.
This is awesome!!! Was hoping they'd be really goofy and let players switch the music between GCN, DS, and this one. My kingdom to play ACNH to the sound of GCN' AC.
@thesilverbrick
They didn't mention anything about loading times, but I'd imagine they'd be significantly improved, at least on the digital versions.
Physical game cards are much slower than internal storage, and online loading times when players connect will probably still be just as painful.
The megaphone I recall was a feature in New Leaf, so it's cute to include it just because they can.
GameChat is probably the biggest feature though, it'll drastically improve online interaction when players don't need to type into a chat with an onscreen or connected keyboard, and don't need to use that forsaken NSO mobile app for voice chat.
@BenAV absolutely. There is so much natural demand for the Switch 2 right now even if they release absolutely nothing for it. System sellers aren’t required this year and even next year with the continuous feed of 3rd party games and these Switch 2 versions of Switch 1 games the system will maintain momentum. Can’t wait until Nintendo feels the need to bring out the big guns because they will. This gen is going to be wild when it gets going.
Oh god...it's so close to the Gamecube version now. I'm in trouble! lol!
i cant imagine many will buy the switch 2 edition rather then just upgrade there switch 1 version $65 bucks for switch 2 yikes
This tells me there is no new animal crossing in 2026. And based on Kirby, no new Smash either. It’s also still too early for a new Zelda. Splatoon is getting a spinoff and the 3D Mario team just finished Bonanza….which may mean 2026 is a dry year for Nintendos biggest selling franchises. More and more it seems like I was right. Nintendo wasn’t ready to launch Switch 2.
Nice — althought I doubt I dive back in unless another pandemic strikes.
Talk about a bombshell.
This game got me through the Pandemic and the many lockdowns we endured here in Ireland at the time. This is the perfect excuse to jump back in again and €5.99 isn't much at all.
you can play old games just like the gamecube version?
YOU CAN PLAY OLD GAMES JUST LIKE THE GAMECUBE VERSION!?
the hotel is neat, so is the dreams, defiantly gonna get all the collaborations. happy to see resetti return and have a new job.
can't wait for the update in January. i don't have a Switch 2, so not worry about picking that version up. might get it when i'm able to get one though.
Crazy they didn't have this ready as a Switch 2 edition this year and don't have a new game ready for next year. Been almost six years when this upgrade releases.
A $5 upgrade. Interesting. Well, I can appreciate the variable pricing. I'm glad they didn't just lock into a specific number for all of these.
This article mentions an improved frame rate, but I'm not seeing that anywhere else. The fine print on the official press release says that the frame rate will be capped at 30 fps for 4K visuals. And it's interesting that they didn't mention anything about load times or snappiness or anything like that. Just a visual improvement. Or did the keener eyes notice an upgrade from the video footage? Can we just expect performance upgrades on Switch 2? I know load times got a little better just by nature of the new hardware.
@AgentGuapo Thanks! I see it there now. Either that $5 figure wasn’t there when I checked a little while ago or (more likely) I somehow didn’t see it.
Okay 5 euros is fine I guess but shouldn't that be free? Better definition, mouse mode, integrated voice chat and 12 players. These sound like stuff that should be free especially in a world where Nintendo is being notoriously greedy, you'd think they would at least sometime throw us a bone.
Anyway at least it's cheap. I hope the free update drastically speeds up loading times that's the one and only thing I'm really waiting for for this title.
You’re telling me our storage can’t go over 9000??
@Dang_69 Switch 2 is literally not even a year old, it's probably gonna last close to a decade so it makes sense to spread things out instead of blowing their load early. Plus it allows them to schedule stuff next year if there are any gaps in schedule.
@Fighting_Game_Loser They’ve been doing this for years though. Off the top of my head Age of Calamity and Xenoblade X for Switch were just randomly announced out of nowhere.
@SplatRay001
I think Nintendo is not ready yet with Break Capacity Limit (more than 9999 slots)
@foursider
It's the one feature I've always wanted in AC. Let us play with the GC ost.
I’m so confused. I thought after abandoning New Horizons for so long, Nintendo would just be focusing their energies on an all-new AC game.
I guess I’ll check out the big update at some point, but ACNH was never more than a cozy game to play w my kids. They don’t have S2’s and I don’t know if they have the time/inclination to go back and play this game after so long.
They’ve grown a lot since 2020/2022.
Welp, time to clear my schedule
Official site says the game is still 30fps
***4K resolution requires a compatible display. Frame rates capped at 30 fps.
https://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/animal-crossing-new-horizons-sails-ashore-with-a-nintendo-switch-2-edition-and-free-content-update-jan-15/?srsltid=AfmBOoqZB4i-qEQ9b3-NiCbB-B6GyQPQOO8ZvlBfHijc1VAUHhi-BrHi
Not that a slow moving game like Animal Crossing needs 60fps, but it would’ve been nice as an option. Regardless, I’m very excited for this update!
Okay this is cool and all but surely they don't have a big man chair WAIT WHAT THE-
@Bats1234 AC is important tho, tons of non gaming ppl got a Switch for AC. You can't let that crowd sit forever. I lean I guess this upgrade. But it'll be 6 years
Crazy
@SplatRay001 I started playing it again this summer. I saw my storage and made a mini game for myself to get rid of stuff. I went from having almost full storage to less than 2000. It’s harder than I thought. Now? Oh well.
I'm so excited!!! I can't wait!!!
Hmmm, nice to have the additions and upgrades but is this Nintendo's filler for the S2?
Like the Wii U ports on Switch, is the library going to be full of these, because that will be hugely disappointing.
That said, the upgrade is £4 so not too bad at all.
I really wish the graphical upgrades just came with using the new, more powerful console. I really don't care about mouse mode or the megaphone, but I would like higher definition graphics.
But that free update? Ooooooh yeah! That's the stuff!
I just want the villagers to be mean to me again and call me poor.
Typical animal crossing free update w
@JimNorman It’s a Megaphone, not a Microphone.
Wow, they’re actually doing it. This means there won’t be a new game for a long time, but I’ll take it. Love the Splatoon collab. Cece and Viche shall both be mine! Too bad Big Man is just a chair…
I had just started over on Switch 1 not that long ago. Good thing it was still very early. Might as well bring the game to Switch 2 now to get an early start before the new year.
Why does the author assume that everyone is an Animal Crossing fan? I certainly did not get or play New Horizons. I actually strongly dislike Animal Crossing games.
@bleeflooflah just because they’re not releasing huge system sellers doesn’t mean they’re not ready to. Major software is a great way to keep momentum going and if the system is already selling without major titles then there really isn’t a huge rush to get them out yet. We won’t be looking at PS5 levels of stagnation, but I wouldn’t be expecting true heavy hitters until late 2026 or early 2027 and that isn’t because they’re not ready. They’re just not needed.
Thanks Nintendo. This is one of my favorite games to play when i need to relax and wind down, so to be able to buy a cheap update to take advantage of the Switch 2 power while also get new features as simply put, awesome.
Well, time to finally move my island from my OG Switch AC:NH edition purchased in 2020 during the lockdown, to my Switch 2...
Thanks for your service, OG Switch, and enjoy your well deserved retirement, I guess..!
I kept putting off this game. Only played the GC version, which I did enjoy! But was worried this one was a bit too doll house like with less game? Also felt the moment had passed, and nobody would be interested in trading etc. But this does tempt me to consider further. As others say, a new version is obviously not on the horizon...so now might be a good time to check it out!
Awfully generous of them; considering the free update is more stacked in qualities and amenities.
We practically get up to 126 acres maximum of extra island space in the form of three online dream islands that, this time, we can actually play co-op on similar to our main island; classic games are back and improvised under the NSO service; and we even get some additional Islanders, only more temporarily out of our hands.
And evidently, we won't be getting a new Animal Crossing game in these upcoming years, given this announcement, but these are a few ideas of my own:
One: a friendship system with both residential and visiting non-resident islanders. This would help promote more frequent visits from non-resident villagers and ensure alongside additional activities with resident villagers, including virtual conversations, features, and activities on our in-game phones.
Two: a wide selection of jobs, just so we can earn bells more naturally.
Three: the return of lost villagers from older games. At least I miss a few of them.
Four: what if we were able to make interior caverns using the stacked cliffs? It would make for unique island crafting, decorating, and exploring.
@rjejr
This is the real question. Does the Switch 2 Edition contains the 3.0 update? How big it is and how much storage does it save you from getting the physical edition?
As for the DLC, I think it's the same as BotW Switch 2 edition where the DLC isn't included. But the AC:NH DLC expansion is free for those NSO (premium only iirc) subscribers.
OH MY WORD. I have fallen away from ACNH (Palia is more my jam) but I will 100% be jumping back in to check these updates out!
@LoroTalby I have to disagree that they're "not needed." Nintendo has financial expectations to meet. Even if Switch 2 is selling, the margins on systems isn't nearly as high as the margins on their software. Third party may be supporting, but Nintendo only makes 30% off of those sales. Their investors will be expecting a major AAA Nintendo IP to round out the year. Besides MKW and Bonanza, everything we've seen so far is a port, including Prime 4.
Gotta say, based on nintendos usual serving $5 seems fair.
All upgrade packs should have been free tho, lol
@nessisonett
I don't think they'll release a new AC game in the first 2 years of Switch 2. They'll be working for backwards compatibility and enhancements first then release some Switch 2 exclusives to keep the sales momentum. I expect Smash Bros Switch 2 edition next.
I think Nintendo will go full Switch 2 exclusives when PS6 releases some time in 2027 if the rumors are true.
Sigh...how is it still only 30fps? I don't care about resolution. Just give me a 60fps version of the game.
Is the online mode still Dreamcast style or did they improve the way we can visit our friends islands?
@bleeflooflah I don’t believe that we will get nothing but 3rd party titles and Switch 2 ports, but I also don’t believe that the Switch 2 launched early. They could drop a brand new IP or some update to a dormant IP in April that gets people excited and sells very well. I just think some of these bigger titles were expecting are being saved to bridge the long cycle this gen will have. 3D Mario is almost certainly going to release alongside the movie as well. Let’s talk in a year and see what they did and then condemn the launch.
What in the absolute ****?!??! It's like we're getting an entirely new game for free!! Hahaha I can't stop laughing... this is incredible!!
I can't even be excited for this because they still won't let you change the Resident Representative, and I don't want to essentially start my save over to play the game on Switch 2. Sticking to 30fps is also ridiculous. At least it's only a $5 upgrade and most of the new stuff is free
Giving everyone a reason to go back to the game. Was not expecting this.
@rjejr The trailer says free update available to ALL New Horizons players and shows both Switch 1 and Switch 2 icons. Don’t know if that answers your question.
