As revealed in today's trailer drop, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on 10th December 2025.

The story DLC sees you and Team MZ investigating mysterious distortions that have been cropping up across Lumiose City, connected to the strange land of 'Hyperspace Lumiose'.

Here's the official summary from the new trailer:

Just when Team MZ’s efforts seem to have restored peace to Lumiose City, something strange begins to happen—mysterious distortions start forming all around town. You’ll also meet a mysterious young girl named Ansha, who is accompanied by the Mischief Pokémon, Hoopa.

We can expect new Mega Evolutions (Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y take pride of place on the key art), plenty of Hoopa content, and more than a little eerily-silent dialogue from you and your MZ pals. Hey, at least the dimension-hopping looks interesting enough.

Here's a look at some of those new Mega forms for Baxcalibur, Chimecho, Diancie and Meganium:

As a reminder, the DLC will set you back £24.99 / $29.99, and it is now available to buy on the Switch eShop.

Will you be picking up the Z-A DLC? Let us know in the comments.