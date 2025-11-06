As revealed in today's trailer drop, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on 10th December 2025.
The story DLC sees you and Team MZ investigating mysterious distortions that have been cropping up across Lumiose City, connected to the strange land of 'Hyperspace Lumiose'.
Here's the official summary from the new trailer:
Just when Team MZ’s efforts seem to have restored peace to Lumiose City, something strange begins to happen—mysterious distortions start forming all around town. You’ll also meet a mysterious young girl named Ansha, who is accompanied by the Mischief Pokémon, Hoopa.
We can expect new Mega Evolutions (Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y take pride of place on the key art), plenty of Hoopa content, and more than a little eerily-silent dialogue from you and your MZ pals. Hey, at least the dimension-hopping looks interesting enough.
Here's a look at some of those new Mega forms for Baxcalibur, Chimecho, Diancie and Meganium:
As a reminder, the DLC will set you back £24.99 / $29.99, and it is now available to buy on the Switch eShop.
Will you be picking up the Z-A DLC? Let us know in the comments.
I thought it was Feb? Wow that is much sooner
Diance looks like being available now via "In Game News" to unlock a side story. Includes her mega stone.
So it was already finished and omitted from the main game. Most mainline zpokemon games are now without any worthwhile postgame content.
@Mando44646 I also thought it was February, so I went and looked it up. All I found was:
"If you purchase the Pokémon™ Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC physically or digitally by Saturday, February 28, 2026, you'll get an email with a code for a Luxurious Poké Ball Set containing 3 Fast Balls, 3 Heavy Balls, 3 Level Balls, and 3 Lure Balls."
So it looks like we might have associated the time limit with it's actual release date? It still feels off though lol
Rushing things out before X-mas, eh? So... After watching the trailer, we're going from a pretty lifeless city to a really lifeless city? I can't say I'm excited about it much... This looks like post-game content that used to be in the actual games...
Did they change the release date? It was 2026 before, right?
@Pillowpants @CupidStunt
You all have any proof this was post game content cut and resold as DLC? By your logic the Master Trials DLC for Breath of the Wild is also cut content and that was released three months after BOTW
@IceCatraz The most that was said at that was the delivery of the second half of the DLC (the first being the outfits) would be provided by February 28th, and the fact it coincided with Pokémon Day led people to assume it was deliberate, when in reality all it was saying was "the first bit is a pre-order bonus, and the actual DLC isn't coming for a few months".
Compared to the mainline game DLC's, this is anti-climactic as it can be.
Why in earth do they rush this DLC? Why not wait til February, spend more time on it and make it amazing, instead of this rushed mess of a DLC.
@CupidStunt You should really play this game as that can't be further from the truth.
Definitely interested in this DLC based on what they've shown of it - doubt I'll get it or at the very least play it when it comes out though since I haven't even just started the base game as my copy hasn't arrived yet (I'll finish that first and then tackle this, even more so considering the stronger Pokémon in it)!
@Willo567 The proof is the release date. Look, I enjoyed the base game, but the DLC releasing this soon means it finished development before the game even came out, and is going through final QA now. So it's per definition content "cut" from the base game, which we have to pay a premium for.
I'm not doing it. It doesn't even look like it adds anything that adds to the base game in a meaningful way, nor fixes any of its fundamental issues of battle losing any challenge past a certain level with only ranked pvp — which they just gimped in a patch — proving any challenge whatsoever.
Guh.
@Jeronan According to data leaks ZA was delayed by an entire year. This DLC was finished sometime this year and planned to release within Q4 '25/Q1 '26
Mega Chimecho looks pretty cool, looks like it might get an added Steel type?
@OmnitronVariant Online ranked will continue to evolve. Level of entry to get the stones is very nice for casuals who want to collect everything.
Wait didn't this game just release for $70 on Switch 2, and now they're charging another $25 for more of it? Geez, it's like Nintendo went from being run by gaming enthusiasts to business managers. 🤑
I'm really getting sick of this BS. Every game should be free-to-start if this is how Nintendo is releasing its games now. At least the $40 and $50 amiibo don't seem to do much.
Wow, this looks cool. And December 10th is way sooner than I was expecting. I need to hurry and finish the main story.
(Also really not looking forward to the discourse this DLC will definitely bring with certain parts of the fanbase...)
@OmnitronVariant
Again that Master Trial DLC for BOTW released only three months after the game launched. Do you think that stuff was cut content?
@OmnitronVariant It's "content that would not have been made if it was not DLC, so hardly cut from anything.
Given up with this game, got to rank D and was so bored.
@kal_el_07241 The whole DLC just looks bland and boring.
Just existing Lumious City, but with all NPCs removed, heavily desature the color and add a rainbow shine and then just some wandering Pokemon thrown in.
With Hoopa, I had expected an interesting story and for example going to different parts in time, like far in the past with a very lush ancient and small Lumious City with forests, etc and then maybe another dimension towards the future with a very futuristic Lumious City where they could have added those Violet Paradox Pokemon in it.....
Just more interesting Dimension zones with more variation.
This is such a missed opportunity and as low effort as it can get. Especially compared to the great DLCs in Sword Shield and the amazing second DLC of Scarlet Violet....
This is a huge disappointment and a huge rip-off, as they're charging almost the same price for this DLC ( 30 euro ) as the double DLC pack of Scarlet/Violet ( 35 euro )!
Out of all the core rules to break. I never would have expected the level 100 cap to be it.
Both of these new megas are infinitely better than the slop in the main game. Also the leaks are comfirmed.
The doughnut system looks interesting!
Also they were pretty upfront about it being more Lumiose City and this trailer further showed that so if people are disappointed by that then just don't buy it?
@kal_el_07241 It's so weird other games do DLC far worse yet with all this season pass rubbish. Yet Nintendo/Pokemon only seems to get lambasted for giving people one and done DLC.
Can’t say I’m interested. Z-A has been decently fun but it never clicked with me. I’m not sure if it’s the pacing, lack of adventure, limited soundtrack, battle system, or everything combined. It’s still fun, but not a ton of fun and probably my least favorite “main series” Pokemon game. So looking at this DLC does nothing for me.
Aside from that, why the heck did Chimecho get a mega and not a full blown new evolution? The design is neat but c’mon, that could’ve been a staple new pokemon going forward. I do like Mega Baxcalibur, though!
YESSS even uglier Lumiose City! Just what I wanted!
I will say, the aesthetic does give me Splatoon 3 Side Order vibes, which I loved.
But man, this is a complete letdown.
@Willo567 Defensive much? In the past Nibtendo stated these kinds of practices were agaibst their ethos, but now sadly this is no longer the case.
@Willo567 Master trial was part of a range of dlc that took 9 months to fully release, what are you talking about? The master trial itself was obviously cut content, but at least it was part of a bundle of new content that released later that December.
@OmnitronVariant
Master Trials released on June 30th. The Story DLC portion didn't release until December 7th
Oh, hai Korrina
Sooo new story, more pokemon and mega Pokémon? No new clothes?
@CupidStunt
Me pointing out there's no proof this is cut content isn't being defensive
Mega Bax let's go!
This feels too close to launch for me. It’s not even been a full month!
I’m not saying it’s cut content or anything, but regardless it just feels too much. Hold it back a few months and add a few more Mega evos or something.
No way Im paying 30 bucks for this DLC
The DLC releasing so soon after the base game (not even two months out at that) feels fairly icky but between all the new Megas, characters and gameplay tweaks (Level 100 is no longer the pinnacle of power for a Pokemon XD), I'm certainly intrigued by what I'm seeing out of it so far, even if I'm slightly worried it'll basically just be 'Lumiose but greyscale' in terms of area exploration XD
Oh f no. Locking even more megas behind nintendo switch online??? You got me messed up. And still only city play. Yea you just lost my buy.
@Ogbert I feel like there's a pretty simple explanation as to why they're getting it out now rather than next year, though nobody's gonna like it: they're revealing Gen 10 for Pokemon Day and don't want anything drawing attention away from it XD
@Willo567 This game has been super cheap to make. A budget of 13 million. It's only just out and the DLC is coming already.
This was held back as paid content. There is literally no doubt about that.
@Willo567 But it was bought as one package. That's my entire point.
People are seriously making excuses for Nintendo et al. releasing significant paid DLC for games barely 1-2 months after release?
By all means, release them digitally asap, but for crying out loud, delay the damn physical releases until all of the content can be consolidated on a single cart. I'll even pay AU$155 for your bloody game, but I don't buy physical games only for the other half to be account-locked and/or tethered to a single console, especially at those inflated prices.
And the fact that this is releasing just weeks after the base game screams shamelessly cut content.
Forget a Pokémon game even giving us a single region, now it seems that they're happy charging US$70 for half a city!
They are adding jelly donuts, Brock would be proud. But they could not be bothered to go the extra kilometre and make them French beignets instead? The Pokéball parallel was right there!
Nop, not for me. Very uninspiring DLC
@Willo567 BotW was a critically acclaimed game with massive amount of quality content. The DLC was just a little bonus.
Here they are asking for 30€ for an unsaturated texture-pack and a modified spawn table, for a game that was already being criticized for its price/value.
It's really not that complicated.
It looks fun but $30 seems like a tall ask. If people say it's worth it I'll buy it, but I currently have no interest in pre-ordering.
Happy to get that Diancie though!
@SillyG
By the time the DLC is released it'll have been almost two months since the game launched. If you don't like the DLC and think it's not worth the amount being charged thar's fine, but I'm a little tired of people on this site just yelling about it being cut content without any evidence other than the release date of the DLC
@rjejr You say that as if the gaming enthusiasts and business managers aren't one-in-the-same when it comes to Nintendo 😛
You look back at any previous generation not named the Wii U and they've always been like this unfortunately XD
Looking forward to this DLC as I really enjoyed the main game. Hopefully this DLC brings new areas to explore otherwise I don't think it justifies the price tag.
Quelle surprise with more stingy DLC from Nintendo like with Donkey Kong Bananza.
Considering that the DLC for Scarlet and Violet cost a few more $$$, this DLC for Legends Z-A has signs of slim pickings.
Perhaps there might be more to it that they will reveal at a later date.
The DLC looks fine. £25's worth of fine? No.
It's a new character, some megas. Everything else looks remixed with a vaguely monochromatic filter.
It's Pokémon DLC, probably fun for a weekend if a bit underwhelming.
@Willo567 No, I don't have proof. But come on, man, things like this didn't happen say 10 years ago. And announcing DLC day 1 and then also making it look like it could have been part of the main game? That doesn't ring right with me.
@astrogamer I stand corrected. It seems the February release date was just a placeholder and you were correct about early december
I thought it was February too. I'm ok with it coming out sooner but I still think the Price is a bit steep though. I think half would have been reasonable.
Personally, I'm interested in the DLC. The idea that you would have to survey an alien area (even if it's a gray scale carbon copy of actual Lumiose with different paths) against insurmountable enemies (level 140-160) that requires you acquiring items (berries) to craft upgrades (eat donuts) so you can fight them on equal level gives me this survival exploration vibes. If done correctly, it could be slow and gradual and be very fun. Or they could fumble it and it becomes very mechanic and easy. I want to stay positive, though
@Pillowpants
How is it Day One DLC if it's not being released until December?
WOAH. Nooo. I'm sorry to say, but this is incredibly lame/stingy.
1) It's just Minus World / inverse areas of Luminose City... really? So much for the exciting city excursions, maybe my expectations were set too high?
2) This is out a little over a month from the main game. Why does this deserve to be £24.99 DLC? It is just recoloured assets with added Pokemon and story elements.
In comparison consider that Scarlet & Violet got two entirely new maps / over-worlds for £31.49, and Sword and Shield's expansion pass was £26.99 for two entirely new island / locations.
Honestly speaking, this reeks so heavily of original postgame content, that I wouldn't be surprised that an upper management / publisher level decision to reap more money caused a change in direction to make this a separate bolt on product. This shouldn't be sold as DLC, not especially at the price of asking.
Bad Pokemon company, bad!
watches as everyone buys it anyway
@Willo567 I agree with you. People saying nonsense is annoying. What has clearly happened is the game and the dlc were planned from the start to be released separately. This is a money grabbing practice but it was known about before the game released. Game freak and Nintendo have been transparent about this. It is not an extra unexpected charge. So why do people make up their own narrative and act outraged?
It’s a very strange way to behave 👍🏻
