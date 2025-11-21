Players in Kirby Air Riders have recently taken to creating new machines designed to look like Chef Kawasaki wearing a micro bikini. Because of course..!

As covered by Automaton (thanks, VGC), player-created machines have been flooding the game's Machine Marketplace, which lets users purchase new vehicles in exchange for coins earned in races. The more popular a vehicle is, the more its price will increase.

Machines depicting Chef Kawasaki in a micro bikini appear to be based on a meme that circulated in 2020, with the first showing up just shortly after Air Riders' launch. It quickly shot up the ranks in the Marketplace, but Nintendo is seemingly not keen on its presence, with the design now completely unavailable for purchase.

Now that players are aware of Nintendo's intentions to remove such depictions of Chef Kawasaki, similar designs are quickly gaining value in the marketplace, with players seemingly scared of their impending removals. The design below showcases the same micro bikini, but with matching wings, tail, and shoes.

VGC has since confirmed that this design, too, has been removed after it became the most expensive machine on the marketplace. However, a third is supposedly rising up the ranks rapidly, this time featuring bikini Kawasaki holding two pans.

Only time will tell how long this one will last.