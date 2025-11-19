The full release of Kirby Air Riders is right around the corner, and to make sure that everything is in tip-top condition on launch day (tomorrow), Nintendo has released a day one patch to up the game to ver. 1.1.1.

The patch actually encompasses ver. 1.1.0 and 1.1.1, the former of which adds in the game's online modes, and the latter sets about fixing any unwanted bugs that might pop up along the way. There are a bunch of features included in this one too, such as the addition of a Team Battle to City Trial, the ability to share replays, and amiibo support for the upcoming Air Riders figures.

The full patch notes were shared on the Japanese Nintendo Support website, and we've included the Google translation of them below:

Kirby Air Riders Ver. 1.1.1 (19th November 2025)

General

An online mode has been added.

- You can play online mode from the menu screen of "Connected Play" or each mode.

- "Online" has been added to "Clear Checker."

- You can play by selecting "Connected Play" → "Nearby Play."

- You can play by selecting "Connected Play" → "Nearby Play." A new competitive format called "Transfer Relay" has been added to "Air Ride."

A new "Team Battle" battle format has been added to "City Trial."

You can now convert "Replays" into video files.

- You can convert them into video files by selecting "Record" on the playback settings screen for "Temporary Saved Data" or "Replay with Data" in "Replay."

- A microSD Express card is required to use this function.

- You can post them from "Details" that appears after selecting each replay data in "Replay" -> "Data Replay" or "Video Replay".

- You can watch replays from "Connected Play" -> "Watch".

- You can read amiibo from "Miscellaneous Play" → "amiibo" or on the machine/rider selection screen in each mode.

- You can participate in these events by selecting "Daily" or "Events" from the main menu.

- If you set it to "Private," you will not be able to use that "My Machine" in online mode and it will not be visible to other players.

- You can set this all at once by going to "Connected Play" → "Options" → "Make My Machine Public."

- You can also set it individually from the list screen for each "My Machine."

Online

If your connection is very unstable, we've added restrictions that prevent you from hosting paddocks and creating races within the paddock.

- You can still participate in paddocks and races hosted by other players.

- You can check the status of your connection by going to "Connected Play" → "Options."

Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues to improve online play stability.

Fixed an issue where online matchmaking would sometimes take a long time to complete.

Fixed an issue where a match would not start properly after matching for online matches.

Fixed an issue in "Paddock" where the game would not progress after performing certain operations.

Fixed an issue in "City Trial," "Quick Race," and "Team Battle" where performing certain operations when joining a friend would cause the game to stop progressing.

Fixed an issue where performing certain operations during multiplayer Air Ride Relay on a single console would cause the game to freeze.

Fixed an issue where performing certain operations while using "FP (Figure Player)" in "Nearby Communication" would cause the game to stop progressing.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the game to become stuck while playing Road Trip.

Fixed an issue where certain tasks in "Clear Checker" would not be completed even if the conditions were met.

Additionally, we have fixed some issues to make the game more enjoyable.

Those with the game pre-loaded will see this update available to download right now. Otherwise, it'll get encompassed with your downloads when you pick it up from tomorrow.

We had a great time with Kirby Air Riders, calling it "a cracking sequel that gives solo players much more to dig into with its story campaign, whilst also bringing all-new levels of shiny graphics, bells and whistles to its returning City Trial, Air Ride, and Top Down Racing modes" in our review.