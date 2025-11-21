Kirby Air Riders is now exclusively available for the Switch 2, and to help get the race underway, the first in-game event has been officially announced.

This marks the beginning of "regularly scheduled in-game events" for Kirby Air Riders, which may or may not remind you of the limited-time events in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. During these events, participants will be able to earn rewards such as "street names, stickers, and themes" to customise their license.

These events are currently planned to run for "a year after launch", so get ready for many more in the future! You'll be able to access them from the main menu of Kirby Air Riders, which you can see in the screenshot below:

The first event is titled "Everyone, to the Stadium!" and sees everyone gather at the same Stadium contest in a fixed eight-player Trial, with the goal being to take out the top spot. Fortunately, there's still time to train up - with the event scheduled for next week. It will run from 27th November to 30th November.

You can find out more about Kirby Air Riders and what exactly to expect from it in our review here on Nintendo Life. The same title also got a day one update this week.