Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted didn't get off to the best start when it launched on the Switch and Switch 2 in October, but the development team at PopCap Studios has been working around the clock to squash all of the bugs and improve the title with all sorts of updates.

If you're having trouble keeping up with the successive updates, the studio has now put out a handy blog post of the title's first month in the garden. This basically sums up the major updates and "what's bloomed" since the game's launch - detailing what the team has been able to fix, polish and improve. Here's the full rundown:

"Hey Lawn Legends! It’s been almost a month since PvZ: Replanted sprouted onto your screens, and we’ve been busy tending the lawn ever since. At launch we had a few weeds, but thanks to your feedback, support, and unwavering sun-powered spirit, we’ve been able to polish, fix, and grow the game into a healthier, happier garden. "To our defenders of the lawn - Thank you! Your support, love, and beleaf in Plants vs. Zombies means the world to us. You help this garden grow. And to those who are about to pick up the seed packets for the first time, we can’t wait to see your adventure bloom."

Dynamic Audio Returns

Dynamic Audio was unintentionally missing at launch due to a technical hiccup. But you let us know fast. With Patch 1.3.0, Dynamic Audio is officially back and behaving just as it should. Your lawns sound lively again!

Accessibility Options + Sun Magnet

Patch 1.4.0 also introduced new accessibility options to make lawn defense smoother for everyone, including:

High Contrast Mode

Slow Speed Mode

Disable Screen Shake

And yes, the Sun Magnet feature is also here!

R2 / RT / ZR on controllers

Spacebar on keyboard

…will now pull all sun toward you.

PC players also gained new keybinds for speeding up gameplay and cycling seed packets.

Offline Mode Fix

Some of you noticed the game appeared to require an internet connection at launch. This bug was squashed quickly in Patch 1.2.1, and PvZ: Replanted now plays perfectly offline. Whether you’re at home on PC, Xbox or PlayStation or on the go with your Steam Deck, or the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Saves, Progress & Achievement Fixes

We also heard your concerns about save data, progress tracking, minigame resets, and achievements not unlocking properly.

These issues have been fixed across the board, including:

Progress saving improvements

Correct achievement triggers

Separate save files for I, Zombie and Vasebreaker

Hard(er) Mode

Looking to test your gardening grit? For the passionate green thumbs out there, Dr. Z has hidden a little surprise in Patch 1.4.0 for those brave enough to enable it. As you can tell, there’s been plenty of polish beneath the petals so if you’d like to dig deeper here are all the patch notes:

You can see all of our news about each of these updates in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. This includes some changes and updates specific to the Nintendo versions of the game.