Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted launched for the Switch and Switch 2 this week, and PopCap has already rolled out some updates.

First up, this includes Patch 1.2. Here are all the changes for this patch including updates to graphics, the Vs Mode, gameplay, audio and more. Here's the full rundown via the Steam game page:

PVZ: Replanted: Launch Day Patch v1.2

Graphical:

Fixed Twin Sunflowers faces being too small, they should now fit their petals.



Fixed Zomboss’s eyes to be the correct color relative to his attack.



Fixed Split Pea so that they fire with both eyes open.



Fixed BrownCoat Zombie’s retro skin so that arms fall off properly.



Fixed Pumpkin to now show the damaged state appropriately.



Fixed Dr Zomboss to now have a Health Bar (Nice try Dr Z).



Fixed Roof Cleaners flying at the beginning of roof levels



Fixed Disco Zombie’s hair when his head falls off (ouch).



Fixed I, Zombie Too to use the correct name.



Fixed Pole Vaulter Zombie to drop their actual head on defeat.



Fixed Butter not appearing on the retro zombie skin when applied.



Fixed Magnetshroom’s items to layer properly



Fixed Retro Zombie to no longer show sunglasses or mustaches on death.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Vs Mode:

Jack in the Box, Catapult, and Newspaper zombie now appear in combat.



Flower Pot & Planter are no longer selectable in Versus Mode.



Sun and Brains no longer block placement in areas around them.

Gameplay:

You can now interact with the seed selector to cancel placement instead of needing to click off of the seed selector first.



Extra lawnmowers will no longer spawn in Vasebreaker.



Ice Trap positioning has been corrected for both Bungie Zombie and Gargantuar.



In Co-Op both players can no longer select the same seed packet at the same time

Audio:

Turbo Speed will no longer speed up the OST.



Shop now plays the correct music regardless of player origination.



Pausing the game now correctly pauses the Audio.



Invalid placement warning in Versus mode now plays the proper sound effect.



Doomshroom & Jalapeno now use the correct sound when destroying tombstones.

Miscellaneous:

Several fixes to various assets when in High Contrast Mode



Several UI fixes related to missing or misplaced assets



Several bugs squashed related to UX due to resolution/control scheme adjustments.

Along with this, PopCap has announced it's already working on Patch 1.2.1. This will be going live within the next few weeks and details about this patch will be revealed in the future.