Since the arrival of Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted on the Switch and Switch 2 in October, PopCap Games has been rolling out regular updates. Following the 1.2 patch towards the end of last month, the team has now released a few more update.

Below are both sets of patch notes, with PopCap noting how Patch V.1.4.0 is also "close to being done".

The latest updates include Nintendo-specific fixes and improvements. In v1.3.0 this includes some fixes tied to GameShare and GameChat, and the previous update v.1.2.1 includes adjustments and updates to mouse mode, and more.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Here's the full rundown from EA's official website:

This update goes live on 11/3 on PC with consoles to follow within a few days after.

Dig into the details below:

Audio:

Added Dynamic Audio to the level music so it no longer always plays at the highest intensity version (perfect time for a blindfolded run)

Minigame, Puzzle, Survival and Almanac menus now play the correct music instead of the previous menu's music

Sound effects no longer overlap menu music at higher game speeds

Added missing menu open SFX for Pause Menu

Collecting Sun has a wider range of audio played

General:

[Vs Mode] Plant and Zombie tooltips now properly appear when using controllers during match selection

Retro Zombies no longer unexpectedly jump or teleport ahead during movement (Dr. Zomboss got us good with this one)

Disabling Vsync no longer impacts Mouse cursor speed

Fixed plants showing incorrectly when collecting sun while dragging them to be placed with Touch inputs

Dr. Zomboss no longer signs his notes with a comma after his name (We wonder if Tugboat was forging those notes for him)

Various text string fixes

Cards are hidden properly after Planterns are eaten in Vasebreaker

Fixed various visual issues with Magnet-Shroom grabbing items

Fixed a few Controller prompts showing incorrectly when not using controllers for input

Flags now raise properly when reached on the Level Progress bar

Fixed Conveyor Belt sizing to show all 10 slots

Platform:

SWITCH: Fixed GameShare via GameChat not detecting the current profile properly if it was not in the 1st profile position We are aware that Switch patches have been lagging behind other platforms and taking longer than expected to release. This is due to certification timelines and we intend to release them as soon as possible. To check your game version select the game icon in the main menu and press the plus button. The game version will be visible at the top of the screen, right under the game name.



And just like every garden, there’s still some more work to be done. Patch V1.4.0 is close to being done which will add the ability to collect sun with the squeeze of a trigger on controllers and aim to get rid of some more pesky bugs among other things!

Expect this patch to go live within the next two weeks with more details of the next patch being shared closer to its release. So stay tuned and once again, thanks for your support, feedback, and patience! Now let’s get back on the lawn and listen to those sweet tunes!

Graphical:

Fixed an image resolution on the "You got a new plant!" screens

Fixed Retro Zombie’s detached parts to no longer appear blurry.

Fixed various issues with hover and click state appearances.

Fixed Tree Food not appearing when Crazy Dave introduces the Tree of Wisdom. Just don’t ask us how a Tree…eats.

Fixed an issue with Digger Zombie effect layering in Fog layers.

Fixed an issue where Plant Pots had faces when they really shouldn't.

Fixed Cob Cannon to no longer appear visually once removed with a shovel in certain situations. Get outta here Corn!

Fixed various animation cycling issues.

Vs Mode:

Fixed an issue that prevented plants from being used when held by Player one while Player two places a zombie.

Gameplay:

Crazy Dave no longer preselects Peashooter every time in Adventure+

Fixed an issue that prevented plants from being used when held while activating Cob Cannon with certain input types.

D-Pad directional input is now continuous instead of requiring individual presses.

Audio:

Peashooter sounds will now fire the proper amount in battle.

Platform:

SWITCH: In-game Cursor Speed option removed while using Mouse Mode. Updated Touch Controls to allow users to Drag and Drop plants rather than just tap to place. Updated Switch Mouse Controls to not swap back to regular Joy-Con mode when lifting it from Mouse mode. (now requires dpad/stick input to fully swap over) Starting GameShare session now prompts to use input other than Touch. Fixed various text areas and icons for specific input modes. Added optional EA Account linking to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

STEAM: Fixed loading problems related to launching with Steam Overlay disabled or Steam in Offline Mode.



Miscellaneous:

Fixed various minor text string issues.

Cursor no longer hides when attempting to scroll the Cheats menu before unlocking all options.

You can no longer accidentally access other screens while in the Almanac

Removed Imitater from the Zombie Almanac. Sneaky, sneaky.

The Wake Stinky the Snail banner no longer causes input issues

In case you missed it, PopCap also released a launch day patch for Plants Vs. Zombies: Replanted, which included graphics and gameplay updates, and much more. You can find out all the details in our previous patch notes post here on Nintendo Life.