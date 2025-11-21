Nintendo has debuted two new ads for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ahead of its release on 4th December 2025.

All things considered, there's not a great deal here that we haven't seen before, with one ad (above) focusing primarily on the Federation Troopers you'll be meeting on your journey (including the beloved Myles Mackenzie) while the other (below) showcases the mouse controls for Switch 2.

Still, the ads come as the eight-year wait since Prime 4's initial announcement nears its end. Hard to believe we're here, folks. As a reminder, the game was showcased at E3 (remember that?) during the Switch's first year on the market, with Bandai Namco Studios rumoured to be at the helm. Development was then scrapped and restarted in 2019 under original developer Retro Studios after Nintendo concluded that the game's quality was not up to scratch.

For many of us, though, we've actually been waiting a whole eighteen years for Metroid Prime 4. 2007 saw the release of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and the only new entry to see the light of day since then was Metroid Prime: Federation Force in 2016.

So there's a lot riding on this then. No pressure, Retro.