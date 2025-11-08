Good Smile Company has announced it will be bolstering its Fire Emblem: Three Houses collection with a new Byleth Dancer scale figure.

This is a painted plastic 1/7 scale model (approximately 250mm / 9.85in in height and including a stand) is priced at $194.99 / €171.48, and pre-orders are now live. It's estimated to ship between 31st December 2026 and 31st March 2027.

Here's the official description, along with a look at this stunning figure:

"From the Fire Emblem series comes the latest figure in a series of figures made by the developer of the series, INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS! The latest figure in the lineup features Byleth, the protagonist, in her dancer outfit! The figure perfectly captures Byleth's charming appearance in the luxurious dancer costume while retaining her calm and elegant disposition. Be sure to add the agile yet quietly passionate Byleth to your collection!"

Good Smile Company has previously released the original female protagonist version of Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It's also released scale figures based on Fire Emblem characters such as Dimitri, Edelgard and even a Lucina model. You can see the full range on the Good Smile website.

This latest Fire Emblem news follows the announcement of the new game Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave for the Switch 2 in September. In the same month, Nintendo also surprised fans with the free-to-download mobile title, Fire Emblem Shadows.