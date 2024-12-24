The Good Smile Company has already released all sorts of stunning Fire Emblem figures and the latest reveal is Edelgard from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Pre-orders for this figure are already live and will set you back $210.99 (or your regional equivalent) and is estimated to ship in Q2, 2026. Here's a bit about this figure and its scene, along with a look:

"For the fate of Fódlan." From "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" comes a 1/7 scale figure of Edelgard, the emperor of the Adrestian Empire! The figure is based on the scene of Edelgard reuniting with former classmates at The Battle of Gronder, and symbolizes her unwavering resolve to do whatever it takes to achieve her ideals. Be sure to add her to your collection!