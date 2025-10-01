I'm always suspicious, a little tiny bit at least, of games that I play on my mobile phone. Not because I'm somehow wise to something about the platform others aren't, but more because I'm old and remember the long and arduous 'Trash Years' (as I like to call them) of terrible, terrible games for your phone. You know the stuff. Games you'd try to play at work in the toilet, but then quickly realise that doing your actual job was more fun than your legs going dead on the bog. The good old days.
Of course, things have come a long way since then (I can sit on the toilet for hours now and my legs are fine, for example), and Nintendo already has some decent mobile titles out there, such as Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heroes. I know deep down that I'm entirely wrong to be concerned in any way about modern mobile gaming quality. I know it. So it's funny in a way (it isn't), that Fire Emblem Shadows, the first phone/mobile game I've played in blinking ages, is so terribly, terribly bad that it gives me immediate nostalgia for the Trash Years. Put me back on that toilet.
Yep. Unfortunately, and all joking aside, what we've got with Fire Emblem Shadows is a terrible waste of an amazing licence, and something that I am not surprised they just kicked out the door in the end. Unless you like incredibly simplistic, badly planned, poorly executed "tactical" turn-based combat with an awful art style and pay-to-win mechanics, I'd steer well clear of this one.
Rather than stick with any sort of tried and tested genre, or work within the perfectly reasonable confines of the tactical turn-based RPG, the devs have gone all in on a hybrid of turn-based FE stuff and Among Us. Can I see what they were trying to do? Yes. Does it work as a fun thing to spend time playing? No. Is it trying to fleece me? I'd say, yes. Are my legs dead? It's hard to tell.
In Fire Emblem Shadows, you jump into the franchise's signature grid-based battles as part of a fairly rote genre story that tells the tale of Kurt, a prince and heir to the throne of Ast, who goes on the run in the midst of an attack by the evil empire. Tempted to the dark side as he goes, Kurt has two paths presented in the game: dark and light. Choosing to play light gives you the main thrust of the story, while the dark route provides some other perspectives on the events that take place.
The battles themselves, which adopt a simplified, colour-coded version of the series' signature triangle battle system (green beats blue, red beats green, blue beats red), see you and two other online players — this is an online-only venture, remember — placed on a small grid-based battlefield where you'll take on dull CPU enemies in auto-battler scraps.
Your units attack and do all the fun stuff by themselves, whilst you — dingus — drag and drop a selection of surprisingly bland attacks and items (heal, fireball, shove and so on) onto areas and units as and when they are cooled down and ready. Simple. Except that here they've added a crappy social experiment aspect that's been ripped from Among Us for no reason other than 'people seemed to like that in another game.'
You see, one member of your team is secretly designated a saboteur, so they are working against the other two players with some special shadow magic moves, the ability to kill and damage themselves, and friendly fire, making for ways in which they can try to hide themselves or make it look like someone else is at it.
The first round of the game, where you all fight and then guess the traitor's identity, whilst fine on paper, is already a total waste of time thanks to the wildly limited scope of the fights and the current online 'meta.' You can, if you choose, literally do nothing in this round, or maybe just repeatedly stab yourself as the saboteur to put others off your scent. By checking the social media and forums, and by sitting through many, many matches, it seems people are already playing this part of the game by not playing it properly at all. It blows, and the way Shadows is set up allows for it, I suspect, because the endgame here is getting you to blow your wallet on a battle pass.
As there are only three players, you only ever have a choice between two suspects, and the rounds are way too short to really do any meaningful study of behaviours. You only gain one extra HP for guessing the saboteur correctly, too. It's not exactly enticing me to be bothered, folks.
Once the first round ends and the saboteur has been identified (you even get clues to who it might be, if it wasn't simple or boring enough already), you then face them in a second battle where they can summon lots of annoying small enemies, resulting in you and your online partner spamming 'heal' ad nauseam on a timer in between firing off some underwhelming attacks that provide little to no visual feedback. This is not fun.
It all falls apart so very quickly, it really does. There's no way to actually communicate with other players, so the social aspect, beyond being bland and overwhelmingly dull in its simplicity, is some seriously low-effort, low-energy stuff.
Also! Everything on the screen (you can only play in landscape mode, take note) — and maybe this is a me thing only — but on my phone screen, it's not particularly easy to see the tiny details, so how much time are you going to actually spend observing the actions of someone else? Not much before you get bored, I'd wager.
You have a premium battle pass, because of course you do (this is a free game after all), and it's got better characters, attacks, an exclusive combatant in Lyn, who'll be paid access only until the end of Season 1: Wind of the Plains (which runs until the 28th October), level skips, and all that stuff — so pay-to-win is in, baby — as well as the expected wide array of cosmetic items and outfits that you can then rock into battle on a cast of characters that include a good few franchise returnees. There are also coins and gems which unlock new moves and things like that, but the premium goods are locked off behind gems that cost real-world money.
Making your way along the free battle pass, well, you do get some rewards, and you can earn most of the stuff through digging in and playing, but pay-to-win is an issue, as Lyn brings powerful moves that can swing scraps. Now, with this in mind, the game has a "Souls" system in place so that you can technically pick Lyn up at a later point by collecting 12 subs from post-game chests, once Season 1 exclusivity for paid punters ends. However, even then, you're looking at a fight against drop rates. How long is this going to take?
They've made sure the outfit viewer in the store manages to look much better, more detailed graphically, than the fighting or anything else, too. Which I guess is good, as the outfits, even on special offer, are costing you a couple of quid. The battle pass, as things currently stand, shakes out at about six or seven British pounds, and honestly, I don't see how anyone will be roped into this, as the game itself provides little to no incentive to persist.
In fact, the only reason I can think of, unless you have a kink for this sort of thing, is that some hardcore Fire Emblem fans will want to watch the cutscenes and follow the story, which isn't worth it either. It's all very rigid and basic, there's nothing to be wowed by narratively here, not even close. Don't be fooled because you get to play the dark and light side of the tale, it's all tedious, no matter the route you forge. More of the same not-very-good thing.
In trying to be a little more positive to wind up, I will give it some points for serving up a few good-looking cutscenes that show flashes of the usual Fire Emblem style. There's no denying it looks polished in places, and it has a fine soundtrack and some voices for characters as you attack. It also has weekly content drops and challenges, new dungeon maps to fight on, and increased soul-drop rates for certain periods. So there is stuff to work towards for those interested.
However, most of the fun bits here are gated off behind the winning of the game's core turgid battles, and this isn't something that's gonna change with new content or a few nice outfits. Overall, I've got to say — and even with the prospect that it could improve down the road — this feels like a one-off botched experiment that nobody will remember in a week or two.
Conclusion
Fire Emblem Shadows is a turgid mobile game that serves up dull automated battles involving pay-to-win nonsense, timers, and cooldowns. The main selling point of a unique social experiment/turn-based battle hybrid is very weak in its setup, with neither enough players nor time in combat to create any semblance of actual strategy, and the game itself looks and plays poorly on the battlefield.
There are a few nice cutscenes for fans who persist, and outfits for the outfits fans. But beyond this, it's thumbs down as far as the eye can see for this failed experiment.
I remember they worded it as like "free to start" or something, and hoped it was like a normal game that you could play so long then would be required to guy eventually. Sad to see it's just slop. idk why Nintendo lets themselves take these reputation hits.
FE is trash at this point. The older titles were better.
And... uninstalled. I found the premise interesting, but if it's executed poorly then what's the point?
Pardon my short memory, and I've only been on this website for ~3 years, but is this the lowest review score for a Nintendo published game... Ever? Honestly, I'm a big FE fan, installed the game, played it for two hours, then didn't care about it again, so I didn't see the p2w stuff mentioned here, so the 4 shocked me.
It's shame to see the Fire Emblem brand continually dragged through this mobile slop. What is Nintendo's aim here? To desensitize their target audience with continually worse and worse mobile apps?
Nintendo can put out some decent mobile stuff. Nintendo Music is fantastic and Nintendo Today is inoffensive at worst. Most of their game related stuff though is totally avoidable.
companies really don't care about tarnishing their brands if they can snag a few whales for profit, huh.
I used to think Nintendo was above this
I like it because the complete separation of Plot from Gameplay is funny to me. Like Dissidia 3, only with more lesbian furries
@Bluelink45 Seeing as you asked I looked through Nintendo Life's review archive and the first 1/10 review I could find for a Nintendo published game is the DSiWare title, Electroplankton Varvoice.
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/2009/11/electroplankton_varvoice_dsiware
edit: An important distinction here is Nintendo published not Nintendo developed.
Not surprised at all, it certainly doesn't have the same quality as the console Nintendo games for sure. I personally give it a 7/10 since it's worth picking up and putting it down for a battle or two whenever I have a few spare minutes, and the story is interesting (I've already finished the light part of the first chapter). I probably won't play it often though. It's already pretty much become another Mario Kart Tour (a 7/10 game that I play on vacations when I don't have my Switch) for me.
I've seen some here on Nintendo Life previously mentioning that they enjoyed it as an occasional mobile game so I'll at least give this a try myself at some point and see how it ends up being for me personally (wouldn't be surprised if it were the same for me to at least to some extent considering the pros mentioned) - that said, now I know how it works better so still thanks for the review!
if you've got a few minutes of idle time, you might try mindfulness meditation, or just focus on breathing through your nose slowly and relax.
10/10 ✌️
As long as these garbage spinoffs don't affect the main games I'm okay with them existing just so to shut the shareholders up so they don't come after and ruin the main games which are the true crown jewels of Nintendo consoles.
This game seems pretty Ast.
…I’ll see myself out.
"Audio is fine." Yup, really trying your best to find something positive to say, and I agree. I downloaded it, played it for half an hour or so. I agree, audio is fine. I deleted it and have no plans to go back, unless I can at LEAST earn some platinum points for wasting my time.
You lost me at mobile.
Tried this for an hour and then deleted it. It's a big shame Nintendo attached the Fire Emblem franchise to this garbage pay-to-win game.
@The_Nintendo_Pedant I prefer screaming
@dskatter top notch
Actually it's good because the MC is a woman who's in a loving relationship with her wife
Wow, that’s the most brutal review I’ve ever seen from this site.
Can’t wait to see what IGN gives it
I played for a couple hours and got bored. Deleted it and I won’t get back.
I agree with pretty much all criticisms in the review, especially about how the “social deduction” aspect is incredibly lame. With teams of 3, there’s not much strategy to it. You have a 50/50 shot of guessing who it is. Thrilling lol
Uninstalled after the second turorial battle.
This game felt like an insult.
@ParsnipHero ah, thanks! I've never looked far into the review archives so I wasn't aware.
One of my favorite things about this game was watching twitter go from absolute revulsion about the games existence to stanning their top waifus and discussing the meta in the span of about 24 hours.
The teaser didnt look good to me but it's good to know I'm not missing on anything fun.
Now... why is Lyndis a Umamusume/zombie centaur?
The name "Fire Emblem" will forever get my attention. Thanks for saving me a download.
So the worst Fire Emblem game of all time.
@Bluelink45 nor had I! 😂
Lol, I didn't even make it to the pro/con list the first time. "Audio is fine" is a helluva "pro"! 🤣😂
I wouldn't write off the gameplay so quickly. I found that people are immediately disappointed once they realize they can't move their units directly, but looking at it from a different (not fire emblem) angle, there's definitely strategy and fun to be had.
Low rank (0-300 rating) does have issues because new players can be one-shot, but once I left the beginners' arena, I found that many battles were extremely tight and satisfying.
The "swap" spells are a huge deal. Some people don't know, but you can use any spell on any unit or square, even if that square is empty.
If you only have "swap heal" but are about to be hit by an enemy spell, you can heal them to swap places and cause them to get hit by their own attack, winning the trade. I won't say that everything is perfect, but I would just encourage people to take another look. The underlying concept isn't bad, and it fits the mobile platform well, it just needs some more content.
Right now the only P2W is Lyn, she unlocks 4 spells, and I would certainly not call them game breaking. She will also be unlockable normally for F2P after the pass. I really hope they add more content that adds strategic elements without breaking the relative balance or making things P2W.
@ParsnipHero
And the keyword doesn't even have to be Nintendo published, Donkey Kong Jr. Math got a 1 for its virtual console review
This game should've...Stayed in the shadows.
I disagree pretty heavily with this review. As a FE fan and a long-lapsed FEH player (I'm shocked you're using that as an example of a better game while dissing Shadows as "Pay to win" but more on that later), Shadows has been a lot of fun.
First, the gameplay - your critiques echo the sentiments of a lot of players and FE content creators on Day 1. And I can't blame anyone for that reaction because the game DOES do a piss-poor job of introducing its own mechanics, despite the overlong tutorial section. It also takes a bit of time to start unlocking all the free characters through the story, and since in this game that also means unlocking their spells for everyone to use, you don't really have access to the full toolset until you've seen Book 1's ending.
But once you do, the game of social deduction really does find its footing. Characters all have a single unique spell, and how you use them (or don't use them) can give away you're the imposter. So maybe you have to use your big AOE fire attack as imposter to help the other 2, but you use it just 1 tile off so it doesn't hit every enemy it could've. Maybe you use your special healing skill just a second too late after an ally dies, and they can see you TRIED to save them. Probably didn't have your cooldown ready yet, right? You can also still use spells when dead, but at double cooldown - this applies to imposters too, so if someone dies early to try and lose suspicion, but their death coincides with the sabotage spells slowing down a lot... hmm...
You complain that the game gives you hints, but those very hints are often used as mis-directs, and really just serve to highlight basics that a new player might not have caught, like shadow attacks being used on a player, or a player who didn't kill many enemies, or a player who healed a lot. The hints don't at all tell you who the imposter is.
It's very fast-paced, so it's more a game where one tiny mistake will damn you to being voted for - but that works to its advantage as a mobile game. I'll also note that the extra health bar you get for being right (not "one extra HP" as the review wrongly puts it) becomes a lot more relevant a reward as you're climbing the ranks and coming up against decent players around your skill level. As long as one of the 2 Light players gets it right, you're probably evenly-matched, but games where both players guess right or wrong are usually pre-determined at that point.
As for the monetization, I wouldn't really have too much problem with a critique of it, had you not compared it to Heroes earlier on. Which I think is ridiculous. Yeah, drop rates on the 12 soul pieces you need to get a new hero can be slow, but right now that only applies to 2 out of the 14 heroes. You get 11 just for going through the story right now, and Lyn's in the pass (and will later be available at random for free like anyone else). But unlike Heroes, it's not a gacha system you roll for with limited daily currency. You can get these characters by just... playing the game. There's no daily limit or whatever, you get rewards after every game.
But let's say I wanted to pay for Tamamo instead of just collecting her 12 souls. How would I do that? Well, you can't directly. What you CAN do, is buy 12 soul pieces of hers from the Bazaar with gold, an in-game currency. So you just pay real money for gold, right? No, actually, you can't. Instead, you can use coupons to lower the gold cost of buying any item. Some really effective "golden" coupons can be unlocked thru the battle pass, and cost additional gems (the paid currency) to use. But a coupon won't cover more than half the cost of any item.
So the point is, you need a lot of gold (which you only get by playing the game) in order to even get to a point where you can pay any real-world money to use a limited number of coupons that will marginally help cover the cost of the souls you're buying. In this way, the amount of money you can practically spend on this game is gated by mechanics like this.
Oh and by the way, about that in-game bazaar - once you've got that character, you can sell any soul pieces for them to other players there, and then you can use that money to buy other souls. Plus, the price for the souls (and other items) fluctuates automatically depending on supply. So if you miss, say, Tamamo's 3X appearance rate on week 1, she'll be a lot cheaper to obtain in the Bazaar in the coming weeks, as more and more players gradually unlock her and start selling off excess souls.
I don't have time to get into what FE Heroes is doing right now, but if anyone's played that game in the past 5 years, I think they'll appreciate what a night and day difference it is between how aggressively FEH tries to take your money, and how much of an advantage that is.
I don't wanna come off too strongly here, since I've been around to see what FEH has become and i'm not naive to the fact that this game'll probably go the same route, if it survives at all. And I don't like "Defending" monetary systems like this. But let's be honest, this site has awarded higher scores to games with far more egregious gouging systems. This is , unfortunately, just where the gaming market is today, and in the context of all of that, singling out Shadows is baffling to me.
But more importantly, I just think the gameplay itself is worth a second look. I didn't get it at first, a lot of people didn't, but if so many of us have turned around and said "wait we were wrong actually " - I think that says something about the game's depth, if you're willing to get into it more.
@cylemmulo From what I've been able to tell over the years, "free to start" is just Nintendo's own jargon for describing "free to play" games. You know, since Nintendo loves to go against industry standards even when simultaneously following them.
Wow a mobile platform review!
I hope you review the new monster hunter mobile game when it comes out
I played the game for some minutes and I totally get why nintendo didn't make a big thing out of it. It's just very bad and has everything why I hate mobile games...
@BLD damn dude, you put this much effort into a pitiful mobile game review. Wait until you discover console gaming. you’ll love it.
@PessitheMystic
And maybe one day you'll discover that games can be fun on any platform.
@BLD I was a day one FEH player and used it almost every day for years actually. But I have zero interest in Shadows because it looks utter dung.
Eh, I enjoy playing it on my lunch breaks or waiting on appointments, which is the only reason why I ever play mobile games. I've spent $0 and have won most of my match-ups with the paid character(s). It's a bite-sized time waster and it's a pretty fun and interesting one.
It is leagues better than apps like Mario Kart Tour or Pokémon TCG Pocket, but not quite as good as Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete or Pokémon GO.
