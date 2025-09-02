Apart from a Switch and Switch 2 firmware update today, Nintendo has also released its weekly Nintendo Music update.

The latest update adds the soundtrack from the 2012 3DS tactical RPG, Fire Emblem: Awakening. You can get a quick sample of this album in the official Nintendo social post below:

To access this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. Some other Fire Emblem albums on this service include Fire Emblem Engage and Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade.

Nintendo has also added Fire Emblem icons to Switch Online this week, which you require to play Fire Emblem on the Game Boy Advance app to unlock (some F-Zero icons have also been added).