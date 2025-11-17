After the debut Emerald Rush event wrapped up earlier this month, Donkey Kong Bananza's second DLC in-game event is getting off to the races next week, with two particularly swanky reward statues up for grabs.

The 'So Strong It's Funny' event will get underway on 25th November and will be hanging around until 2nd December, so you have just one week to rack up a high score and pull in the bonus goodies.

And gosh, are there some goodies this time. As was previously rumoured, the upcoming event's in-game statues are modelled on DK 64's Chunky and Lanky Kong. Finally, we can decorate DK Island with a small slice of the iconic duo... albeit only as inanimate objects.

You'll find the precise times that the event gets underway in your region below:

North America: 12am PST / 1am MST / 2am CST / 3am EST

12am PST / 1am MST / 2am CST / 3am EST UK/Ire: 8am GMT

8am GMT Europe: 9am CET / 10am EET

9am CET / 10am EET Asia/Oceania: 5pm JST / 4pm AWST / 7pm AEDT

Much like the last Emerald Rush challenge, 'So Strong It's Funny' adds a tactical twist to the game mode's usually randomised elements, cutting the pool of possible upgrade perks and skills down to a pre-determined list. It looks like it'll only be 'Groove' upgrades up for grabs this time, so expect to be picking up Emeralds in style.

And for those wondering, the Japanese Nintendo website promises that there is another in-game event coming our way before 2025 is up. Hey, whatever it takes to beef up that DLC package a little.