Eagle-eyed Donkey Kong Bananza fans have spotted an advertisement for the game's next event, and it sounds like the rewards will be quite familiar to those who played Donkey Kong 64 back in the day.

Yes, as spotted by X user @upachan64 (thanks, Gaming Reinvented), both Lanky Kong and Chunky Kong appear to be entering the fray as unlockable figures. This comes via the Japanese version of the Switch 2 news app, which states:

"In this event, you can obtain figures of Lanky Kong and Chunky Kong from Donkey Kong 64. Just like Enguarde and the others, these are exclusive items that can only be obtained here, so please join in!"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

It goes without saying that you'll need the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC to access the in-game events. As for this one, judging from the screenshots attached the news piece, it looks like it'll be taking place on the Hilltop Layer, one of the earlier locations in Bananza.

Chances are we'll be getting an official announcement here in the west very soon, so we'll be sure to let you know as soon as it happens.

Either way, yay! The boys are coming back! Kind of, sort of...

...

Yay!