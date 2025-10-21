If you've polished off a few runs in Donkey Kong Bananza's Emerald Rush DLC and you're wondering what comes next, the answer is probably an in-game event.

Nintendo is bringing these special events to Emerald Rush every month, each of which comes with its own set of challenges and rewards.

In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about Donkey Kong Bananza's in-game events, including when the next event kicks off, its rewards, and any previous challenges that you may have missed out on.

Donkey Kong Bananza: Emerald Rush - When's The Next In-Game Event?

Donkey Kong Bananza's first Emerald Rush event kicks off on 28th Oct and will run until 4th November. You can find the precise time that the event gets underway in your region below:

<time style="list">28th October 2025 1am PT</time>

This event is called 'Chip Fever' and it takes place on DK Island.

Those who reach a high score in the event will have the chance to pick up two exclusive statues: Kong Bananza and Enguarde.

Past Emerald Rush Events

For those curious about previous Emerald Rush events, here's the complete list of all those that have ended — it's obviously a little empty right now, since the first event hasn't wrapped up yet!

Emerald Rush Event Layer Reward Event Period TBA TBA TBA TBA

Donkey Kong Bananza: Emerald Rush Event FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions you might have about Donkey Kong Bananza's Emerald Rush events.

What is an Emerald Rush event?

Emerald Rush events are limited-time challenges that take place within Donkey Kong Bananza's bonus roguelike game mode.

The events switch up the standard Emerald Rush structure by introducing some fixed conditions to the available Emerald Perks. Your Perk options will be limited based on the event challenge, so you'll have to be ready to adapt to new builds that you may not have tried out before.

Those who reach a high score in an Emerald Rush event can nab exclusive statue rewards and use them to decorate DK Island.

How can I take part?

To take part in an Emerald Rush event, head to the DK Island layer and speak to Void Kong. If an event is available, he'll direct you to it.

Can I play Emerald Rush without the DLC?

Unfortunately not. Donkey Kong Bananza's in-game events all take place in the Emerald Rush roguelike mode, so you'll need to have the full DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC if you want to get involved.

For more Emerald Rush advice, check out our full DLC hints and tips guide, and if you're still working your way through the base game's collectibles, we've got the full rundown in our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough hub.