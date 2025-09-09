Update []: Following last month's Switch 2 release, a "free demo" for Star Wars Outlaws is now available on the same platform. You'll get access to part of the game for "up to three hours" - giving you a taste of the "high-risk, high-reward life of a scoundrel".
"Experience the iconic planet of Tatooine as emerging scoundrel Kay Vess (Humberly González) alongside her loyal companion, Nix (Dee Bradley Baker)."
During your three hours on Tatooine, you'll have a choice of multiple activities. Here's the rundown via the Ubisoft website:
- Seek out a mercenary to join your crew. To find him, you will need to navigate the planet's lawless dunes on your speeder.
- Face off against the Hutt Cartel and other menacing dangers.
- Pick up contracts in Mos Eisley.
- Try your hand at a few games of Kessel Sabacc.
- Venture out beyond the city limits to uncover secrets, stashes, and scenic vistas in the open world.
- Jump into the pilot seat and blast off into Tatooine space to pit your dogfighting skills against spacefaring foes.
Once again, save data won't carry over to the full game - so you'll have to start from scratch if you do purchase it. This follows a new patch earlier this week.