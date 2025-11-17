Capcom is going all-out to promote Resident Evil Requiem on the Switch 2 ahead of its launch on 27th February 2026, including offering up a limited edition Pro Controller and a Grace Ashcroft amiibo figure.

In speaking with Press Start Australia, producer Masato Kumazawa shared more details on the game's development, and it turns out that the team "tried really hard" to implement the Switch 2's mouse controls into Requiem, but ultimately decided against it when it became apparent that mouse controls "confused and convoluted the gameplay":

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

"Actually, we tried really hard to implement mouse controls for Nintendo Switch 2. When we did put it in, it confused and convoluted the gameplay and became too complicated. So actually, we are using gyro instead."

If you ask us, this is music to our ears. In terms of offering options, yes, it's a shame Capcom couldn't quite make mouse controls work, but we're big fans of gyro aiming, so you can bet we'll be making use of this in the final game. Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 both included gyro controls for the Switch, but curiously, Capcom opted to exclude it from Resident Evil 4.

Kumazawa-san also mentions that Requiem still contains "remaining elements" from when it was initially conceived as an online multiplayer game six years back. He states that this version was fun to play, but "the horror part was very mild", so a decision was made to revert it back to a single-player experience – wise move, indeed.

To potentially assuage fears that Resident Evil might be veering back into the action genre following Resident Evil Village, Kumazawa-san also states that the development team "wanted to focus on the horror and horror be the main part" in Requiem. That's not to say, however, that there won't be at least some action, as he states that "by putting in the action, and making sure the player isn’t thinking about the horror, the next horror part will scare more effectively than non-stop scares".

Fans have long speculated that Resident Evil veteran Leon Kennedy may crop up in Requiem as a second playable character. Capcom has remained tight-lipped on the idea, but it would certainly add more weight to the fact that players will be revisiting Raccoon City and the decimated R.P.D station.