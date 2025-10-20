Nintendo has announced that the first in-game event for the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC will kick off next week.

The 'Chip Fever' event (as translated from Nintendo's Japanese website via Google, so the name may be different in the West) will get underway on Tuesday 28th October, and will be sticking around until 4th November.

You can find the precise times that the event will begin in your region below:

North America: 1am PDT / 2am MDT / 3am CDT / 4am EDT

1am PDT / 2am MDT / 3am CDT / 4am EDT UK/Ire: 8am GMT

8am GMT Europe: 9am CET / 10am EET

9am CET / 10am EET Asia/Oceania: 5pm JST / 4pm AWST / 7pm AEDT

As the name suggests, 'Chip Fever' will provide a Chip-focused twist on the usual Emerald Rush format. Those taking part in this event will have to collect as much Ore as possible using only Chip-based Perks — ones like Chip Hoarder, or Chip Negotiator.

If you hit a high score in this event, you'll be able to nab two new figures for DK Island: Kong Bananza and Enguard. These figures aren't the most useful additions themselves, but at least they'll look good in a full collection.

We had a perfectly good time with the Donkey Kong Bananza DLC when it arrived on Switch 2 last month. The Emerald Rush roguelike mode in a lot of fun and seeing DK Island again brought plenty of smiles, but the whole package felt a little bit empty otherwise. Let's hope that these in-game events help to beef things out a bit, eh?