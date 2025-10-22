Ahead of Donkey Kong Bananza's first DLC in-game event next week, Nintendo has rolled out a new update for the game.

This updates the game to Version 2.0.2 and includes a fix tied to Pauline's voice when collecting fossils in the two previous updates. It also makes several other changes to improve the gameplay experience. If we hear anything else about this update going on behind the scenes, we'll let you know.

Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support page:

Donkey Kong Bananza: Ver. 2.0.2 (Released October 21, 2025)

Fixed Issues

Fixed the issue causing Pauline's voice not to play at times when acquiring a fossil in Ver. 2.0.0 and Ver. 2.0.1. Several other changes have been made and issues addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The next in-game event will allow you to nab two new figures for DK Island. Of course, to access this content, you will need to have purchased the DLC. If you're still not sure about it, you can check out our review.