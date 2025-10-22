There's less than 24 hours to go before we get another 60-minute dose of Kirby Air Riders info from Masahiro Sakurai himself, but someone's a little keen to get off the start line, it seems, as the legendary game designer has already lifted the lid on some new footage.

As shared on the official @KirbyAirRiders X account, Sakurai has provided a course overview for the steampunk-inspired 'Steamgust Forge' track, and he does so by, you guessed it, demolishing the hardest CPU opponents in a race.

Similar to the Waveflow Waters demonstration from the first Air Riders Direct, this whistle-stop tour of the steampunk environment showcases the tight turns and chaotic combat you'll have to contend with. It's also another chance to wrap your head around just how fast everything is — Mario Kart this ain't.

Looking for some #KirbyAirRiders content while you wait for the second Direct? Watch Mr. Sakurai play through Steamgust Forge in this course overview! The Steamgust Forge music is already available on Nintendo Music, but now you get to see everything. Take a look! pic.twitter.com/qimVEyvHC3 October 22, 2025

This isn't the first overview that Sakurai has provided since the last Direct — earlier this month, he raced around the autumnal 'Mount Amberfalls' circuit — but it's funny to see him still revealing new information despite there being a 60-minute presentation right around the corner. Oh Sakurai, never change!

The Direct itself kicks off tomorrow at 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 6am PT / 9am ET. As for what will be shown, your guess is as good as ours! Bring on more course overviews, we suppose...