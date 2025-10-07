Yacht Club Games' new title Mina the Hollower was on track for a 31st October 2025 release, but it seems the plans have now changed.

In an official statement on the company's website, the "delay extravanganza" continues – with the team behind this new retro Zelda-inspired adventure having to make the "tough decision" to delay the title on Switch, Switch 2, and all other platforms, as "it's just not quite there yet". Fortunately, this delay isn't a major one.

This week, our team made a tough decision: we decided to delay Mina the Hollower. The entire crew has been working tirelessly day and night to finish development for release on Oct 31st, but we’re just not quite there yet. This isn’t a major delay, it’s just a stretch of time to apply some final polish and balancing to make the game truly shine.

With that said, we would like to apologize! Nevertheless, we will not waver on our commitment to quality. Our goal is to make sure our development team has the time and resources to deliver an incredible adventure and we will be giving you just that. That’s no hollow promise! We don’t want to announce another release date until it’s submitted to platforms, so please hang tight as we reach the finish line. The game is so close to being done- we’re playing it from start to finish every day. In the final hours, this is what the crew is working on: - Finalizing design, art, and sound

- Overall game balancing

- Implementing localization

- Eating cheese

- Testing, testing, testing… on all platforms!

As noted, there's no new release date just yet, but again, it sounds like fans won't have to wait too long, as it's adding the final polish to select areas to make the game "truly shine". The original launch date was previously revealed in August of this year, and alongside it was the launch of a free demo, which will even carry over save data to the final build.

Over the past month, games like Borderlands 4, Professor Layton and Terminator 2D: NO FATE have also been delayed.