If you've been looking forward to diving into Borderlands 4 next month on the Switch 2, we're sorry to say, but it's been delayed.

2K Games and Gearbox Software confirmed this on social media today, mentioning how the team does not take this decision lightly. The aim is to deliver the "best possible experience", so this version needs more development time.

While a new launch date for Switch 2 hasn't been revealed just yet, the aim is to line it up with the addition of cross saves, which are currently in the works. In accordance with Nintendo's policy, digital pre-orders have also been cancelled.

Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that. Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we’ve fully adjusted our plans. In accordance with Nintendo’s policy, all digital pre-orders to date will be cancelled. Customers can initiate that process themselves now, or it will happen automatically starting on Friday, Sept. 26. For questions about the Nintendo eShop, contact https://bit.ly/4niZo7h. For physical pre-orders, please reach out to the corresponding retailer. We greatly appreciate the feedback, support and patience of our fans and community. It’s truly what keeps us going.

Borderlands 4 was originally released for PC, Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5 earlier this month on 12th September 2025. Our colleagues at Push Square thought the shift to an open world was the "right move", but couldn't ignore the console version's "problematic performance".

Before this latest development update, the Nintendo Switch 2 version was originally scheduled for 3rd October 2025.