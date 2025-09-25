Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

We've got some breaking news from Level-5, with the company today confirming Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will no longer arrive on the Switch and Switch 2 this year.

This update comes alongside the latest trailer at the Tokyo Game Show. It's now scheduled to arrive at some point in 2026. Here's the official statement via the Layton website, which notes how the team wants to deliver the title in the "best possible form":

"LEVEL5 Inc. would like to begin by offering its sincere apologies to all fans who have been looking forward to the release of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. Although the release was originally scheduled for 2025, in order to deliver the game in the best possible form, the launch has been rescheduled for 2026. We deeply regret any inconvenience this delay may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support."

When we hear more about when exactly this game will be releasing for Nintendo's platforms, we'll let you know. This new Professor Layton outing was originally revealed by Level-5 in 2023 and was targeting a 2025 launch until this latest delay.

