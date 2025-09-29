Bitmap Bureau has announced that Terminator 2D: NO FATE has been delayed on all consoles and will now launch on 26th November 2025.

Originally scheduled for the end of October, the company confirmed that the delay is due to "trade and tariff changes" affecting the Day One and Collector's Editions. Not content to force physical enthusiasts to wait longer, all editions of the game have subsequently been pushed back.

Here's the full announcement:

"We wanted to share an important update on the release of Terminator 2D: NO FATE. The game will now launch on November 26, 2025.

"This adjustment is due to ongoing global trade and tariff changes that delayed shipment of the components for our Day One and Collector’s Editions. Because we are committed to launching all editions together, this new date applies to both physical and digital releases worldwide. "We truly appreciate your patience and understanding, and we’re sorry for this further delay. The team is working hard to make sure your wait is worth it, and we can’t wait to share "Terminator 2D: NO FATE with you all this November."

The upcoming game will be an adaptation of the classic 1991 action movie Terminator 2: Judgement Day from director James Cameron. It takes inspiration from old-school Sega Mega Drive action games and will feature several playable characters and iconic scenes from the movie.