Another patent has been published for the Switch Online Playtest Program, which was extended to Switch 2 users in July.

According to Nintendo Patents Watch on BlueSky, the patent was originally filed in Japan in April last year and in the US in April 2025. The latest one was published in the US this week and reportedly describes a system in which the player can "intuitively select multiple objects in a virtual space by walking around them".

Here's the official abstract about this:

"A player character is caused to move in a three-dimensional virtual space according to a first operation input. In the three-dimensional virtual space, a first object that connects a reference point set at a position according to a second operation input, and the player character is generated. A shape of the first object is changed based on movement of the player character. When a second object is surrounded by the first object in the three-dimensional virtual space, the second object is designated for further game processing."

As highlighted by the same source, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa mentioned earlier this year how the playtest was "related to a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service", but did not elaborate on this.

"We plan to leverage results and other learnings gained from this intiative in future Nintendo Switch Online services, but we have not announced any details".

Although details and footage about the first playtest were leaked online, Nintendo kept the same requests in place for the second playtest - asking participants to not "discuss or disclose content" about the program with others.