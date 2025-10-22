Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Update [ ]: The original Luigi's Mansion is now officially available on the Nintendo Classics service. Just remember, to access this game on Nintendo's digital retro library, you'll need to have access to a Switch 2 and an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Original Story: The Switch 2's 'Nintendo Classics' GameCube library for Switch Online expands next week with the return of the original Luigi's Mansion.

This spooky GameCube launch title will drop on 30th October 2025, so just in time for Halloween. It made its debut in 2001 and puts Luigi in the spotlight as the main character. After winning a mansion filled with ghosts, he's now got to save the day with the help of Professor E. Gadd and his trusty Poltergust 3000.

Check out the trailer (which highlights how you can now play all three titles on the Switch 2) and here's the official PR:

Luigi wins a stately mansion, but he’s in for a ghastly surprise when he creeps through its front door and learns that his magnificent manor is teeming with ghosts. And worse yet, Mario is nowhere to be found! Enter Luigi’s Mansion, where a gallery of ghouls haunt the halls, secrets wait to be unearthed, and Luigi is … not the most courageous character around. Luckily, Professor E. Gadd is on the scene, and he has the perfect tools for the occasion! Play as Luigi, capture ghosts with the Poltergust 3000, track his items and whereabouts with the Game Boy™ Horror device, and help save Mario from a frightening fate in this action-adventure game originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2001. With Luigi’s Mansion joining Nintendo Classics, all three games in the series can now be played on Nintendo Switch 2, including Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Luigi’s Mansion 3. Take all three adventures for a spooky spin this Halloween!

This next update follows games such as Chibi-Robo and Mario Smash Football. This is also one of ten titles originally announced alongside the Nintendo Classics GameCube library. Some other titles planned for the service include Super Mario Sunshine, Pokémon Colosseum and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance.

Just keep in mind, to play Switch Online GameCube games, you need access to a Switch 2 and the Expansion Pack Tier. Japan will receive the same update next week. Apart from Luigi's Mansion, earlier this month, Nintendo also added three more games to the SNES library.