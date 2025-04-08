Luigi's Mansion
Image: Nintendo

Following last week's GameCube announcement for the Switch 2 online service, Nintendo has now added the original version of Luigi's Mansion to its Nintendo Music mobile app.

This album includes a whopping 73 tracks and has a runtime of 56 minutes. This includes the title screen, Professor E.Gadd's Lab, Training Room: Second Half, and much more. If you haven't played it before though, there might be a few story spoilers based on the songs included.

Here's the full soundtrack:

Luigi's Mansion (GameCube)

  1. Title Theme
  2. File Select
  3. Opening Scene
  4. Foyer
  5. Signs of Ghost
  6. Professor E.Gadd and the Poltergust 3000
  7. Professor E.Gadd's Lab
  8. Training Room: First Half
  9. Training Room: Second Half
  10. Training Room: Results
  11. Gallery
  12. To the Mansion
  13. There, There, Toad
  14. It's OK Now, Toad
  15. Warping
  16. Title Theme (Humming)
  17. When the Candles Go Out
  18. Suck Up The Ghosts!
  19. Suck Up More Ghosts!
  20. Item Appears
  21. Item Acquired
  22. Game Boy Horror Ringtone
  23. Chatting with Professor E. Gadd
  24. Mysterious Crying
  25. Chauncey in the Nursery
  26. Versus a Strong Enemy
  27. Playing with Chauncey
  28. Boss Ghost: Chauncey
  29. Ghost Caught
  30. A Little Breather
  31. Key Acquired
  32. Ghost Protrificationizer
  33. Starting Up the Ghost Portrificationizer
  34. Ghosts You've Caught
  35. Ghost Guys in the Ballroom
  36. The Floating Whirlindas in the Ballroom
  37. Pushing the Switch
  38. Boo Escape
  39. Suck Up the Boo!
  40. Chatting with a Ghost
  41. Conservatory Instructments (Background BGM)
  42. Melody Pianissima's Piano Performance (Underwater BGM)
  43. Melody Pianissima's Piano Performance (Super Mario Bros. 3)
  44. Cleaning the Conservatory
  45. The Tombstone's Ghostly Glow
  46. Bogmire in the Graveyard
  47. Boss Ghost: Bogmire
  48. Good Night! (Game Over)
  49. Mario in a Portrait
  50. Mario in a Portrait (Short Version)
  51. Light the Candles
  52. Stargazing
  53. At Star Appears
  54. Hide-and-Seek in the Twin's Room
  55. Right Answer
  56. Wrong Answer
  57. Boos on the Balcony
  58. Boss Ghost: Boolossus
  59. Sue Pea in the Guest Room
  60. Closed in the Valve
  61. Not Enough Boos 1
  62. Back to the Foyer
  63. Not Enough Boos 2
  64. King Boo in the Secret Altar
  65. Into Bowser's Portrait
  66. Boss Ghost: King Boo
  67. Rescuing Mario's Portrait
  68. Restoring Mario's Portrait
  69. The Brother's Reunited
  70. Staff Credits
  71. Ending: The Haunted Mansion Disappeared
  72. Ending: Welcome to Luigi's New Mansion
  73. Ending: Your Mansion Is Complete
This latest GameCube album joins Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Luigi's Mansion has also been confirmed for the Switch Online's GameCube service and will be added to the service at a later date.

