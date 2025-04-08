Following last week's GameCube announcement for the Switch 2 online service, Nintendo has now added the original version of Luigi's Mansion to its Nintendo Music mobile app.
This album includes a whopping 73 tracks and has a runtime of 56 minutes. This includes the title screen, Professor E.Gadd's Lab, Training Room: Second Half, and much more. If you haven't played it before though, there might be a few story spoilers based on the songs included.
Here's the full soundtrack:
Luigi's Mansion (GameCube)
- Title Theme
- File Select
- Opening Scene
- Foyer
- Signs of Ghost
- Professor E.Gadd and the Poltergust 3000
- Professor E.Gadd's Lab
- Training Room: First Half
- Training Room: Second Half
- Training Room: Results
- Gallery
- To the Mansion
- There, There, Toad
- It's OK Now, Toad
- Warping
- Title Theme (Humming)
- When the Candles Go Out
- Suck Up The Ghosts!
- Suck Up More Ghosts!
- Item Appears
- Item Acquired
- Game Boy Horror Ringtone
- Chatting with Professor E. Gadd
- Mysterious Crying
- Chauncey in the Nursery
- Versus a Strong Enemy
- Playing with Chauncey
- Boss Ghost: Chauncey
- Ghost Caught
- A Little Breather
- Key Acquired
- Ghost Protrificationizer
- Starting Up the Ghost Portrificationizer
- Ghosts You've Caught
- Ghost Guys in the Ballroom
- The Floating Whirlindas in the Ballroom
- Pushing the Switch
- Boo Escape
- Suck Up the Boo!
- Chatting with a Ghost
- Conservatory Instructments (Background BGM)
- Melody Pianissima's Piano Performance (Underwater BGM)
- Melody Pianissima's Piano Performance (Super Mario Bros. 3)
- Cleaning the Conservatory
- The Tombstone's Ghostly Glow
- Bogmire in the Graveyard
- Boss Ghost: Bogmire
- Good Night! (Game Over)
- Mario in a Portrait
- Mario in a Portrait (Short Version)
- Light the Candles
- Stargazing
- At Star Appears
- Hide-and-Seek in the Twin's Room
- Right Answer
- Wrong Answer
- Boos on the Balcony
- Boss Ghost: Boolossus
- Sue Pea in the Guest Room
- Closed in the Valve
- Not Enough Boos 1
- Back to the Foyer
- Not Enough Boos 2
- King Boo in the Secret Altar
- Into Bowser's Portrait
- Boss Ghost: King Boo
- Rescuing Mario's Portrait
- Restoring Mario's Portrait
- The Brother's Reunited
- Staff Credits
- Ending: The Haunted Mansion Disappeared
- Ending: Welcome to Luigi's New Mansion
- Ending: Your Mansion Is Complete
This latest GameCube album joins Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Luigi's Mansion has also been confirmed for the Switch Online's GameCube service and will be added to the service at a later date.