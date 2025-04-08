Following last week's GameCube announcement for the Switch 2 online service, Nintendo has now added the original version of Luigi's Mansion to its Nintendo Music mobile app.

This album includes a whopping 73 tracks and has a runtime of 56 minutes. This includes the title screen, Professor E.Gadd's Lab, Training Room: Second Half, and much more. If you haven't played it before though, there might be a few story spoilers based on the songs included.

Here's the full soundtrack:

Luigi's Mansion (GameCube)

Title Theme File Select Opening Scene Foyer Signs of Ghost Professor E.Gadd and the Poltergust 3000 Professor E.Gadd's Lab Training Room: First Half Training Room: Second Half Training Room: Results Gallery To the Mansion There, There, Toad It's OK Now, Toad Warping Title Theme (Humming) When the Candles Go Out Suck Up The Ghosts! Suck Up More Ghosts! Item Appears Item Acquired Game Boy Horror Ringtone Chatting with Professor E. Gadd Mysterious Crying Chauncey in the Nursery Versus a Strong Enemy Playing with Chauncey Boss Ghost: Chauncey Ghost Caught A Little Breather Key Acquired Ghost Protrificationizer Starting Up the Ghost Portrificationizer Ghosts You've Caught Ghost Guys in the Ballroom The Floating Whirlindas in the Ballroom Pushing the Switch Boo Escape Suck Up the Boo! Chatting with a Ghost Conservatory Instructments (Background BGM) Melody Pianissima's Piano Performance (Underwater BGM) Melody Pianissima's Piano Performance (Super Mario Bros. 3) Cleaning the Conservatory The Tombstone's Ghostly Glow Bogmire in the Graveyard Boss Ghost: Bogmire Good Night! (Game Over) Mario in a Portrait Mario in a Portrait (Short Version) Light the Candles Stargazing At Star Appears Hide-and-Seek in the Twin's Room Right Answer Wrong Answer Boos on the Balcony Boss Ghost: Boolossus Sue Pea in the Guest Room Closed in the Valve Not Enough Boos 1 Back to the Foyer Not Enough Boos 2 King Boo in the Secret Altar Into Bowser's Portrait Boss Ghost: King Boo Rescuing Mario's Portrait Restoring Mario's Portrait The Brother's Reunited Staff Credits Ending: The Haunted Mansion Disappeared Ending: Welcome to Luigi's New Mansion Ending: Your Mansion Is Complete

This latest GameCube album joins Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. Luigi's Mansion has also been confirmed for the Switch Online's GameCube service and will be added to the service at a later date.