The Switch 2 game library has already scooped up some awards this year, and now that we're at the tail end of 2025, even more nominations are beginning to pop up for Nintendo's new system and its exclusives.

The UK-based 'Golden Joystick Awards' have returned for ithe 43rd annual event, and it marks the debut of Switch 2 games, which we've highlighted below.

This includes the launch title Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, which was released in the following month. Mario Kart is shortlisted for 'best multiplayer', Donkey Kong is up for 'best audio design', and both titles are in the running for 'console game of the year'. As you can see below, they're up against games like Death Stranding 2 and the recent release, Ghost of Yōtei.

Console Game of the Year

Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 6

Peak

Elden ring Nightreign

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Best Audio Design

Ghost of Yōtei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

That's not all, as the Switch 2 has also been nominated for the 'best gaming hardware' category, and joining it is the system's Pro Controller! Here's what Nintendo's tech will be facing off against:

Best Gaming Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Pokémon GO has also been nominated for the "still playing" mobile award. As for the 'Ultimate Game of the Year', nominations for this award will be revealed next month. Voting across 21 categories is now open to the public until the end of the month, and the winners for each award will be announced on 20th November.

If you want to see the other categories and games nominated for the Golden Joystick Awards, check the links below.