Hello Kitty Island Adventure made its debut on the Switch 2 earlier this year, and if you've been hanging out for a Switch 2 Edition, it seems you might be in luck.

A new classification for Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has been recently spotted on the Entertainment Software Rating Board. It's received 'E' for 'Everyone' and comes with the attached rating summary:

"Hello Kitting Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. Also includes Users Interact. This is an adventure in which players help Hello Kitty and friends restore a mysterious island. Players explore the island, interact with friends, complete quests, and engage in various activities (e.g. cooking, fishing, gardening)."

Although we said this cute social sim shares a lot of similarities with Nintendo's game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it also draws inspiration from other series like Zelda. You can find out more about this in our review.

Hello Kitty's island adventure also got some DLC in September, adding a whole new map, new residents, recipes, minigames and much more.