Hello Kitty Island Adventure's long-awaited DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland, is out on Switch today in North America for $14.99.

Europe and Australia will have to wait until next week, 23rd September (as per the game's Discord, via HelloKittyIsland subreddit) , to get their hands on the expansion, which brings a newer Sanrio character to the game, Cogimyun, to the island.

Except it's not just a new character and some new mechanics that Wheatflour Wonderland delivers: you've got a whole new map, new potential residents, glitter effects, new recipes, new puzzles and minigames, and some new story.

Essentially, it brings more delights to the already lovely base game, which has already received a big free update in the Spring that includes quality-of-life fixes, a new area, and new potential islanders.

Island Adventure made a splash when it launched on Switch in January this year, selling around half a million copies in just a month. It's a cute and cosy game about making friends with some of Sanrio's most-popular characters, including the titular Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Hangyodon, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll.

If you haven't yet grabbed it on Switch and are thinking about taking the plunge, we rather liked it, so have a read of our review.

