Last week, Amsterdam-based designer JimmyPaul took to London Fashion Week to showcase his new 'ROAM' collection, a high-fashion line inspired by the wonderful world of Pokémon. The runway looks inspired a ready-to-wear line of their own by Difuzed, and what do you know, this collaboration is now available to buy from the Pokémon Center website.

Let's make one thing clear right from the jump, these items ain't coming cheap. The collection covers a range of products from bags and caps to t-shirts and jackets, and while you're looking at around £39.99 / $39.99 for the smaller items, the bags and jackets are closer to the £200 mark and beyond.

That said, there are some rather nice pieces in here, each inspired by a different Kanto 'mon. We're particularly fond of the Mew Mini Bag, Gengar Cap and Electabuzz Knit Sweater — which, now we think about it, would make for a rather snazzy outfit altogether — but there's plenty to choose from besides.

Here's a handful of items in the collection:

You'll find the full line-up on the Pokémon Center website. It's an expensive way to evolve your wardrobe, sure, but the prospect of living our Lumiose fantasy is almost too much to resist.