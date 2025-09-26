Playtonic Games has this week confirmed the Switch 2 version of Yooka-Replaylee will run at a "consistent" 30fps in docked and handheld mode.

In a post on social media, the developer mentioned how the team had "limited time" with Switch 2 dev kits ahead of the game's October launch, and this decision was made to ensure the "best possible looking and seamless version of the game" is available at launch.

Fortunately, it's not ruling out a higher frame rate on Switch 2 just yet, with the team already "investigating" if it's possible to implement a performance mode post-launch.

"To provide players the best possible looking and seamless version of the game, Yooka-Replaylee will be running at a consistent 30fps on Nintendo Switch 2 both in handheld and docked mode. Due to limited time with the development kits, we're investigating the possibility of implementing a performance mode to follow some time post launch."

As for a Switch 2 demo, there's nothing planned ahead of the launch, but there is apparently something in the works for post-launch.

Playtonic's limited time with Switch 2 development kits isn't an isolated issue, with many third-party and indie teams citing how these kits have been in short supply.

Yooka-Replayee is releasing for Switch 2 on 9th October 2025 and will be available as a digital and physical purchase.