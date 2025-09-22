We are back with the latest look at the UK physical gaming chart, and, surprise, surprise, Mario Kart World is back at the top of the pile.

The Switch 2 launch title hit a speed boost this week and cruised past former champion Borderlands 4 to take the top spot. It was a short-lived triumph for Gearbox's latest, but we're sure the Nintendo release in a couple of weeks will help bolster the numbers

Elsewhere, Donkey Kong Bananza sticks around in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is somehow the fifth best-seller, and Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter makes its chart debut at 19th, with 34% of sales coming from the Switch release.

But that's quite enough waffling, here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Mario Kart World 1 2 Borderlands 4 3 3 Donkey Kong Bananza 6 4 Minecraft 7 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 6 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 40%, Switch 24%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 17% 9 7

Grand Theft Auto V

5 8

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater



12 9

NBA 2K26

PS5 88%, Xbox Series 5%, Switch 3%, PS4 2% 11 10

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



15 11

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 69%, Switch 2 31% 8 12

Mafia: The Old Country



19 13

Hogwarts Legacy

Switch 2 25%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 22%, PS5 15% 16 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

26 15

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18 16

Nintendo Switch Sports

22 17

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



17 18

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

NEW 19

Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter

PS5 66%, Switch 34% 21 20

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PS5 42%, PS4 30%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 2% - 21

Sonic x Shadow Generations Switch 47%, PS5 28%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 6%

28 22

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Switch 2 50%, Switch 50% 29 23

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 2 51%, Switch 49% 20 24

Resident Evil 3

33 25

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Switch 55%, Switch 2 45% 10 26

Star Wars Outlaws Switch 2 65%, PS5 29%, Xbox Series 7% 35 27

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition



37 28

Mafia Trilogy

30 29

F1 25



14 30

Cronos: The New Dawn

PS5 89%, Switch 2 8%, PC 3% - 31

Pokémon Violet



- 32

Pokémon Scarlet



36 33

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



- 34

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 6% 40 35

WWE 2K25

PS5 55%, Xbox Series 19%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 11% - 36

Red Dead Redemption PS4 61%, Switch 39% 27 37

Hell Is Us

- 38

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

- 39

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

24 40

Resident Evil 2

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts