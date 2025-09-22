Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

We are back with the latest look at the UK physical gaming chart, and, surprise, surprise, Mario Kart World is back at the top of the pile.

The Switch 2 launch title hit a speed boost this week and cruised past former champion Borderlands 4 to take the top spot. It was a short-lived triumph for Gearbox's latest, but we're sure the Nintendo release in a couple of weeks will help bolster the numbers

Elsewhere, Donkey Kong Bananza sticks around in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is somehow the fifth best-seller, and Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter makes its chart debut at 19th, with 34% of sales coming from the Switch release.

But that's quite enough waffling, here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1 Mario Kart World

1

2

 Borderlands 4

3

 3

Donkey Kong Bananza

6

 4 Minecraft

7

 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4

 6 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 40%, Switch 24%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 17%

9

 7
 Grand Theft Auto V

5

 8
 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

12

 9
 NBA 2K26
 PS5 88%, Xbox Series 5%, Switch 3%, PS4 2%

11

 10
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

15

 11
 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%

8

 12
 Mafia: The Old Country

19

 13
 Hogwarts Legacy
 Switch 2 25%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 22%, PS5 15%

16

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

26

 15
 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18

 16

Nintendo Switch Sports

22

 17
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

17

 18

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

NEW

 19
 Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter
 PS5 66%, Switch 34%

21

 20
 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 PS5 42%, PS4 30%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 2%

-

 21
 Sonic x Shadow Generations Switch 47%, PS5 28%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 6%

28

 22
 Kirby and the Forgotten Land
 Switch 2 50%, Switch 50%

29

 23
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 2 51%, Switch 49%

20

 24
 Resident Evil 3

33

 25
 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
 Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%

10

 26

Star Wars Outlaws

 Switch 2 65%, PS5 29%, Xbox Series 7%

35

 27
 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

37

 28

Mafia Trilogy

30

 29
 F1 25

14

 30
 Cronos: The New Dawn
 PS5 89%, Switch 2 8%, PC 3%

-

 31
 Pokémon Violet

-

 32
 Pokémon Scarlet

36

 33
 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 34

Just Dance 2025 Edition

 Switch 94%, PS5 6%

40

 35
 WWE 2K25
 PS5 55%, Xbox Series 19%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 11%

-

 36
 Red Dead Redemption PS4 61%, Switch 39%

27

 37

Hell Is Us

-

 38

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

-

 39

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

24

 40

Resident Evil 2

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.