We are back with the latest look at the UK physical gaming chart, and, surprise, surprise, Mario Kart World is back at the top of the pile.
The Switch 2 launch title hit a speed boost this week and cruised past former champion Borderlands 4 to take the top spot. It was a short-lived triumph for Gearbox's latest, but we're sure the Nintendo release in a couple of weeks will help bolster the numbers
Elsewhere, Donkey Kong Bananza sticks around in third, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is somehow the fifth best-seller, and Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter makes its chart debut at 19th, with 34% of sales coming from the Switch release.
But that's quite enough waffling, here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
1
|
2
|Borderlands 4
|
3
|3
|
Donkey Kong Bananza
|
6
|4
|Minecraft
|
7
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
4
|6
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 40%, Switch 24%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 17%
|
9
|7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
5
|8
|Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
|
12
|9
|NBA 2K26
|PS5 88%, Xbox Series 5%, Switch 3%, PS4 2%
|
11
|10
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
15
|11
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%
|
8
|12
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
19
|13
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 2 25%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 22%, PS5 15%
|
16
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
26
|15
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
18
|16
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
22
|17
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
17
|18
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
NEW
|19
|Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter
|PS5 66%, Switch 34%
|
21
|20
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 42%, PS4 30%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 2%
|
-
|21
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|Switch 47%, PS5 28%, PS4 16%, Switch 2 6%
|
28
|22
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Switch 2 50%, Switch 50%
|
29
|23
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 51%, Switch 49%
|
20
|24
|Resident Evil 3
|
33
|25
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 55%, Switch 2 45%
|
10
|26
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|Switch 2 65%, PS5 29%, Xbox Series 7%
|
35
|27
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|
37
|28
|
Mafia Trilogy
|
30
|29
|F1 25
|
14
|30
|Cronos: The New Dawn
|PS5 89%, Switch 2 8%, PC 3%
|
-
|31
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|32
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
36
|33
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|34
|
Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 94%, PS5 6%
|
40
|35
|WWE 2K25
|PS5 55%, Xbox Series 19%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 11%
|
-
|36
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 61%, Switch 39%
|
27
|37
|
Hell Is Us
|
-
|38
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
-
|39
|
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|
24
|40
|
Resident Evil 2
[Compiled by GfK]