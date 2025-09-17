Nintendo has announced that Europe will soon be treated to its very first Mario Kart World online event, as it lifted the lid on the 'European September Circuit'.

This online competition will get off the start line on 27th September, running from 5pm BST - 7pm BST (6pm CET - 8pm CET). It'll see participants speeding through a series of 150cc VS Races, all in the hopes of keeping their Versus Ranking as high as possible. Each player will start with a Versus Ranking of 3,000 points, which will go up or down depending on race outcomes, and one the two hours are up, that ranking is locked in.

If this all sounds like a bit of you, you can take part by following the instructions below. A Switch 2, Mario Kart World and active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to participate, but you lovely lot knew that already, right?

Head to the Mario Kart World main menu and select 'Online Play'

Hit '-' to search for an event and enter the Event ID 1023

Once the confirmation has gone through, you're in!

One week after the event wraps up, Nintendo will publish a leaderboard of the 100 highest-ranked players from the European September Circuit. There's no prize for the winner, as such, but the bragging rights speak for themselves.

A similar event cropped up in Japan last month, with the 'Summer Vacation Skill Test' similarly putting drivers through their paces. Let's hope we see more friendly competition in the future.