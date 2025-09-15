As everyone and their donkey knows by now, Gearbox's latest FPS extravaganza, Borderlands 4, is shooting its way onto Switch 2 on 3rd October, a few weeks after other platforms, and judging by the game's reception on the old aggregator sites, we are in for quite the treat.

Indeed, this writer has been playing the game already on PS5, and it's a cracker thus far. However, the field-of-vision (or FOV if you know all the official lingo) is a bit of an issue, and plenty of folk have been taking to forums and comment sections to complain about it. It's just too close, it feels a tad claustrophobic.

And Gearbox, it seems, intends to do something about it:

Vault Hunters! We have heard your feedback on FOV (Field of View) sliders on console. The team is currently exploring how to bring these sliders to both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions. We will continue to read your feedback & prioritize game updates with your… — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 13, 2025

Good news! However, the post above fails to mention the Switch 2 version. An FOV slider, by its very nature, is going to come at the cost of performance, even if that cost is minimal, and so we're left concerned that this particular option may not make the cut in a port that's already had to cut the frame rate in half to make its journey to Nintendo's new console.

FOV sliders aside, and as we mentioned, Borderlands 4 is certainly onto a winner with critics thus far. Indeed, jumping onto Metacritic, it's riding high on a score of 84, with the likes of Destructoid calling it "easily the best in the series when it comes to gameplay and fun factor, and the best overall game in the franchise since Borderlands 2", whilst Gamesradar reckons the game "extracts the essence of a finale shootout and spins it across an entire game, with a staggering amount of guns allowing for pure carnage." Our pals over at VGC, meanwhile, said that "Borderlands 4 reminds us exactly why we were such big fans of the original two games, and falls on its sword in learning the mistakes of 3."

Is it gonna be an absolute killer if we don't get this FOV option? Well, no, you do get used to it, but this is one of only a handful of FPS games this writer has ever found a little too zoomed-in for 100% comfort at times. Is it likely to make the cut on Switch 2? Now that's the real question, and 'we don't know' is the short answer. We've reached out to 2K PR asking the question - we'll update if we hear back.

The game is being built from the ground up for Switch 2, developed alongside the other versions, so there's hope as Gearbox is giving the experience due attention for Switch players.

Looking forward to Borderlands 4 on Switch 2? Playing it elsewhere already and have an opinion on the FOV? Jump into the comments and let us know!