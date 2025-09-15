Borderlands 4
The latest UK charts data is in and the newly-released Borderlands 4 has performed admirably, hitting the number 1 spot ahead of both Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.

Of course, we still have a couple more weeks or so to wait until the Switch 2 release, with Borderlands 4 scheduled to launch on 3rd October on Nintendo's new console. It's difficult to say whether this early momentum spells good news for the Switch 2 release, but we'd wager the game probably won't sell half as much as it has on the PS5 (which commands 80% of the platform split).

Elsewhere, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound received its physical release, and although it's sitting fairly low down at number 25, the platform split just about favours the Switch at 52%. Jolly good.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Borderlands 4

1

2

 Mario Kart World

5

 3

Donkey Kong Bananza

2

 4 EA Sports FC 25

PS5 32%, Switch 28%, PS4 24%, Xbox 16%

3

 5 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

8

 6
 Minecraft

9

 7
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

13

 8
 Mafia: The Old Country

16

 9
 Grand Theft Auto V

7

 10
 Star Wars Outlaws
 Switch 2 53%, PS5 38%, Xbox 9%

17

 11
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

14

 12
 NBA 2K26
 PS5 84%, Xbox 8%, Switch 3%, Switch 2 3%

11

 13
 Assassin's Creed Shadows

4

 14

Cronos: The New Dawn

 PS5 84%, PC 10%, Switch 2 6%

18

 15
 Super Mario Party Jamboree
 Switch 67%, Switch 2 33%

19

 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

28

 17
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

20

 18

Nintendo Switch Sports

25

 19
 Hogwarts Legacy
 Switch 2 28%, Switch 23%, Xbox 21%, PS5 15%

-

 20
 Resident Evil 3

26

 21
 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 PS5 38%, PS4 30%, Switch 29%, Xbox 3%

29

 22
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

10

 23
 Gears of War: Reloaded

-

 24
 Resident Evil 2

NEW

 25
 Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
 Switch 52%, PS5 48%

32

 26

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

6

 27
 Hell Is Us

21

 28

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

 Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%

30

 29
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 50%, Switch 2 50%

23

 30
 F1 25

-

 31
 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
 Switch 96%, PS4 4%

-

 32
 Tekken 7

37

 33
 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
 Switch 57%, Switch 2 43%

22

 34

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

 Switch 2 53%, PS5 44%, Xbox 2%, PC 1%

-

 35
 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

31

 36
 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 37

Mafia Trilogy

-

 38

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

40

 39

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 88%, PS4 8%, PS5 3%, Xbox 1%

-

 40

WWE 2K25

PS5 52%, PS5 25%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 9%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.