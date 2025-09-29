Our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts is in, and it has been a big week for new releases — enough to push Mario Kart World from the top spot, no less!
The Switch 2 launch title finds itself in third this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 grabbing the gold and Silent Hill F taking silver. All of this mix-up at the top means Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds hasn't been able to nab a podium spot in its debut chart appearance, checking in at fourth, with the Switch 1 accounting for 30% of its sales.
Oh yes, and if you wanted even more newbies, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac came out to play this week and landed in 14th.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 67%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 8%, Switch 7%
|
NEW
|
2
|Silent Hill F
|
1
|3
|
Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|4
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|PS5 55%, Switch 30%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 4%
|
2
|5
|Borderlands 4
|
3
|6
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
4
|7
|Minecraft
|
9
|8
|NBA 2K26
|PS5 92%, Xbox Series 2%, PS4 2%, Switch 2%
|
5
|9
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|10
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
6
|11
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 35%, Xbox Series 25%, Switch 24%, PS4 16%
|
11
|12
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|
12
|13
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
NEW
|14
|
Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac
|PS5 48%, Switch 44%, Xbox Series 8%
|
8
|15
|Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
|
14
|16
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
16
|17
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
10
|18
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
13
|19
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 29%, PS5 20%, Switch 2 17%, Xbox Series 17%
|
-
|20
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|
17
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|22
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
21
|23
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|Switch 37%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 7%
|
15
|24
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
18
|25
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|26
|
Mortal Kombat X
|
20
|27
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 43%, PS5 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 6%
|
29
|28
|
F1 25
|
33
|29
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|30
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
23
|31
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%
|
-
|32
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 52%, PS5 45%, PC 2%, Xbox Series 0%
|
-
|33
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
22
|34
|
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%
|
35
|35
|WWE 2K25
|PS5 45%, Xbox Series 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 9%
|
34
|36
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 3%
|
25
|37
|
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
|
-
|38
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 89%, PS4 7%, PS5 4%
|
-
|39
|
Elden Ring: Nightreign
|
-
|40
|
Dragon's Dogma II
[Compiled by GfK]