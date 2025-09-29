FC 26 / Sonic Racing CrossWorlds
Our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts is in, and it has been a big week for new releases — enough to push Mario Kart World from the top spot, no less!

The Switch 2 launch title finds itself in third this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 grabbing the gold and Silent Hill F taking silver. All of this mix-up at the top means Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds hasn't been able to nab a podium spot in its debut chart appearance, checking in at fourth, with the Switch 1 accounting for 30% of its sales.

Oh yes, and if you wanted even more newbies, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac came out to play this week and landed in 14th.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 67%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 8%, Switch 7%

NEW

2

 Silent Hill F

1

 3

Mario Kart World

NEW

 4 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 55%, Switch 30%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 4%

2

 5 Borderlands 4

3

 6 Donkey Kong Bananza

4

 7 Minecraft

9

 8 NBA 2K26
 PS5 92%, Xbox Series 2%, PS4 2%, Switch 2%

5

 9
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

 10
 Grand Theft Auto V

6

 11
 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 35%, Xbox Series 25%, Switch 24%, PS4 16%

11

 12
 Super Mario Party Jamboree
 Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%

12

 13
 Mafia: The Old Country

NEW

 14

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac

 PS5 48%, Switch 44%, Xbox Series 8%

8

 15
 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

14

 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16

 17

Nintendo Switch Sports

10

 18

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

13

 19
 Hogwarts Legacy
 Switch 29%, PS5 20%, Switch 2 17%, Xbox Series 17%

-

 20
 Batman: Arkham Knight

17

 21
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-

 22
 Batman Arkham Collection

21

 23
 Sonic x Shadow Generations
 Switch 37%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 7%

15

 24
 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18

 25
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 26

Mortal Kombat X

20

 27
 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 Switch 43%, PS5 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 6%

29

 28

F1 25

33

 29
 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 30
 Assassin's Creed Shadows

23

 31
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%

-

 32
 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
 Switch 2 52%, PS5 45%, PC 2%, Xbox Series 0%

-

 33
 Dark Souls Trilogy

22

 34

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

 Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%

35

 35
 WWE 2K25
 PS5 45%, Xbox Series 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 9%

34

 36
 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3%

25

 37

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%

-

 38

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 89%, PS4 7%, PS5 4%

-

 39

Elden Ring: Nightreign

-

 40

Dragon's Dogma II

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.