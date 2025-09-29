Our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts is in, and it has been a big week for new releases — enough to push Mario Kart World from the top spot, no less!

The Switch 2 launch title finds itself in third this week, with EA SPORTS FC 26 grabbing the gold and Silent Hill F taking silver. All of this mix-up at the top means Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds hasn't been able to nab a podium spot in its debut chart appearance, checking in at fourth, with the Switch 1 accounting for 30% of its sales.

Oh yes, and if you wanted even more newbies, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac came out to play this week and landed in 14th.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 67%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 8%, Switch 7% NEW 2 Silent Hill F 1 3 Mario Kart World NEW 4 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds PS5 55%, Switch 30%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 4% 2 5 Borderlands 4 3 6 Donkey Kong Bananza 4 7 Minecraft 9 8 NBA 2K26

PS5 92%, Xbox Series 2%, PS4 2%, Switch 2% 5 9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



7 10

Grand Theft Auto V



6 11

EA Sports FC 25 PS5 35%, Xbox Series 25%, Switch 24%, PS4 16% 11 12

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 12 13

Mafia: The Old Country



NEW 14

Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac PS5 48%, Switch 44%, Xbox Series 8% 8 15

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

14 16

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16 17

Nintendo Switch Sports

10 18

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

13 19

Hogwarts Legacy

Switch 29%, PS5 20%, Switch 2 17%, Xbox Series 17% - 20

Batman: Arkham Knight

17 21

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 22

Batman Arkham Collection



21 23

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Switch 37%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 7% 15 24

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18 25

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



- 26

Mortal Kombat X

20 27

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Switch 43%, PS5 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox Series 6% 29 28

F1 25

33 29

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



- 30

Assassin's Creed Shadows



23 31

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 51%, Switch 2 49% - 32

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

Switch 2 52%, PS5 45%, PC 2%, Xbox Series 0% - 33

Dark Souls Trilogy



22 34

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch 2 52%, Switch 48% 35 35

WWE 2K25

PS5 45%, Xbox Series 25%, PS4 21%, Switch 2 9% 34 36

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 25 37

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% - 38

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 89%, PS4 7%, PS5 4% - 39

Elden Ring: Nightreign

- 40

Dragon's Dogma II

[Compiled by GfK]

