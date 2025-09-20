Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma got off to a solid start, with Marvelous revealing the RPG spin-off had already shipped more than 500,000 copies as of August.

Now, in another update, a special collaboration with Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar has been announced. This will be a free DLC and is "coming soon", so expect "more details" soon.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar was released on the Switch and Switch 2 in August, and we called it the farming series' best remake yet. Guardians of Azuma arrived on both of these platforms in June and we thought the experience was "near-perfect" on the new Nintendo system.

