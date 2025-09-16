Marvelous Europe has announced that Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar has sold over 500,000 copies since its launch on 27th August 2025.

Specific figures across Switch, Switch 2, and PC have not been confirmed, but we've reached out and will update this article when we hear more. Nevertheless, it's a solid performance for the game after such a short period of time, and it seems that most are in agreement that it's probably one of the best entries in the series for quite some time.

Marvelous Europe also shared the following piece of artwork to commemorate the milestone:

Grand Bazaar on Switch and Switch 2 is a remake of the DS title Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar and we thought it was really quite good. We said that it "might not have the depth of other farming sims, but it's fantastic to control, and the well-written characters alongside the many tasks and calendar packed with events to occupy your time, make you feel like part of a bustling little community".

Meanwhile, Natsume's latest title, Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition will launch on the Switch on 30th October 2025. This one originally launched on iOS and Android in August 2024 and was supposedly the "biggest Harvest Moon game ever" on mobile devices.